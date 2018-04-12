Khloe Kardashian Is Still Excited About The Birth Of Her Baby Girl, Despite Tristan Thompson Cheating Drama

Khloe has given birth, but the cheating scandal did not make her regret becoming a mom, 'People Magazine' reports

Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a baby girl amidst a cheating scandal, which has likely rocked her relationship with the father of the child, Tristan Thompson. It would be easy to believe that the news of the “evidence” of Tristan’s infidelity would dampen her excitement about being a new mom. But a source told People Magazine that it has not swayed her feelings about her new baby, despite the videos and photos of Tristan that seem to show him getting very flirty with multiple women.

“She can’t wait to meet her little girl, can’t wait to hold her, and so for right now, the focus is just on getting to that day as safely and healthily as possible,” an insider source told People before Khloe had the baby. The source goes on to say that the scandal “changes things” for the couple, but that it doesn’t change the fact that her dream of becoming a mom is coming true.

According to People, Kris Jenner left Los Angeles and traveled to Cleveland to be with Khloe before she gave birth. Another source claimed that Kim Kardashian was also on her way to support her younger sister. People’s source also claimed that Khloe wanted to get out of Cleveland when the baby was born, presumably because of all of the drama with Tristan Thompson.

“The goal is to get Khloé out of there as fast as they can without jeopardizing the safety of the baby after she’s arrived,” the source said. “Khloé just wants to be home.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, this week photos surfaced which appeared to show Tristan kissing another woman and taking her back to his hotel room. Media outlets soon reported that the girl’s name was Lani Blair, and that she was a strip club worker with over 300,000 Instagram followers. TMZ also recently released surveillance video from a hookah lounge which seems to show Thompson making out and “motorboating” two women.

“Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé,” People’s source added. “He’s a serial cheater.” As The Daily Beast reports, Tristan left his then-pregnant girlfriend to be with Khloe Kardashian.

CNN reports that two sources confirmed that Khloe Kardashian had given birth. Khloe announced that she was pregnant in December with a photo on her Instagram of both she and Tristan holding her baby bump. In the caption, she wrote that the pregnancy was a dream that had been realized. Earlier this week, before the “cheating” photos and videos surfaced. Khloe posted a throwback photo of she and Tristan kissing and captioned it.

“We are ready whenever you are little mama.”

According to TMZ, Tristan Thompson was in the delivery room when his daughter was born.