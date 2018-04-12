Girlfriend Of Alleged Party Bus Shooter Also Arrested

Police say woman helped the suspect evade the police for four days.

The girlfriend of the Midwestern man who allegedly gunned down three people inside an “adult-themed” party bus last weekend is also facing charges in connection with the shooting.

Rockford, Illinois, resident Lakeacia D. Kizart, 21, is charged with preventing the apprehension of a fugitive and aiding a fugitive, the Rockford Register Star reported. Police say she helped 22-year-old Raheem King hide from authorities after Saturday morning’s rampage. King is suspected of killing Daijon K. Sistrunk, 22; Martavies J. Blake, 21; and 27-year-old Sean M. Anderson.

Kizart and King surrendered to police Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re very happy to have Mr. King in custody at this time as he was a great threat to the public,” Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said at a press conference, according to Rrstar.com. “Charges of first-degree murder are against Raheem King and charges of concealing or aiding a fugitive are against Lakeacia Kizart.”

Police say the victims were killed on a private charter bus just after 3 a.m. on Saturday while it was traveling on Rockford’s west side, an area of the city rife with crime. It is believed that King hired the bus for his 22nd birthday, but it is not clear if he had a previous relationship with the victims. It also not known who brought the murder weapon — what police say is an “assault rifle” — on board or what led up to the shooting.

Police allege that after King fled the scene, Kizart drove him around in and outside Winnebago County for approximately five days before the couple surrendered. According to a criminal complaint, investigators claim that Kizart knew King was involved in the shooting but chose not to call police.

King is charged with counts of first-degree murder and faces life behind bars if convicted. In Illinois, aiding a fugitive is a Class 4 felony, punishable by one to three years in prison and fines of up to $25,000.

King is being held without bail. Kizart’s bond is currently set at $1 million. They are both due to appear in court on Thursday. Authorities reported Thursday morning that because it is a high-profile case, police dogs and extra sheriff’s deputies will be in the courtroom for both hearings.

The sixth most dangerous city in the United States, Rockford has seen two prior shootings involving more than one victim in recent months. In February, a man killed his estranged wife and her boyfriend on the city’s southwest side. In March, just outside the city limits, nationally known college professor Peter Ruckman and his two sons were found dead in their home.

There were 18 killings in Rockford in 2017, eight less than 2016’s total. With a city population of around 150,000, Rockford is about 90 miles from downtown Chicago.