Khloe Kardashian: Lamar Odom Wants Second Chance After Tristan Thompson Affair, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

Khloe Kardashian could potentially be reconciling with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

Khloe Kardashian might be under a lot of stress right now with her pregnancy in the midst of having found out about her boyfriend’s cheating lifestyle, but it seems as if Lamar Odom is still very much standing by her side.

Sources tell Us Weekly that the former basketball player is holding his head high and hopes for a potential reconciliation with the woman he claims will forever be the love of his life.

Sources tell the news publication that Odom was totally stunned by the devastation of hearing that Khloe Kardashian is left to fight another scandal on her own. While it didn’t involve Lamar this time, the reality star feels like it’s a repeated pattern she’s facing.

The 38-year-old feels horrible for Khloe Kardashian, particularly because he knows how badly she’s wanted to start a family of her own and now she’s forced to deal with the fact that her beau, Tristan Thompson, has been living a double life.

Via Us Weekly, Lamar knows that he wasn’t the best husband to Khloe, having taken full responsibility for his actions that would end up breaking up their relationship for good.

Odom, who claims to be in a much healthier mindset these days, would be more than open to being given another chance by Khloe Kardashian, especially now that she’s at her most vulnerable state.

Lamar finds it sad that Khloe could potentially have to welcome her child into the world by herself, with the chance being that Tristan won’t be allowed in the delivery room.

And to make matters even worse for Khloe Kardashian, some of the few women who have come forward, alleging they had slept with Tristan in recent months, one has since claimed that she’s pregnant with the NBA star’s baby.

As previously mentioned, Khloe Kardashian hasn’t finalized on what her plans are after she has birthed her child, but with the way things are looking, Khloe could potentially be walking away from the relationship.

The deal breaker in all of this will be on whether or not Tristan has fathered another child while being with Khloe Kardashian.