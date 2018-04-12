WWE News & Spoilers: Possible ‘Superstar Shakeup’ Situation For Monday’s ‘Raw’ Revealed, Per ‘PWInsider’

A recent bit of information regarding the WWE roster may give fans an idea what will happen on 'Raw.'

A recent update about the WWE rosters could give an indication of what’s to come for the next “Superstar Shakeup” when it gets going on Raw this Monday. The big event will span both Raw and SmackDown Live with talent from the two rosters swapping places. It’s unknown which of the superstars will head where, but fans have already started their speculation.

According to PWInsider‘s Mike Johnson, it appears that all of the members of the SmackDown Live roster will be available for Monday’s show in Hartford, Connecticut. Johnson said that there won’t be any SmackDown brand house show on that Monday like there has been in the past, making all of the blue brand’s personnel available backstage at Raw. That could be for a few reasons, based on some speculation.

One of the scenarios could just be to have all of the roster members seated in a backstage area watching to see if anyone is “selected to join Raw.” This has occurred in the past with other shows like the WWE Draft. Cameras would cut to the backstage area to show the roster members awaiting any big reveals. It’s also possible that WWE doesn’t want even the SmackDown Live roster members to know who is going to Raw. This way they’ll have them all available on that same night to reveal the surprises.

It's time to SHAKE things up! Both Red and Blue brand rosters will gain fresh faces next week during the @WWE Superstar Shake-up LIVE on @SkySports! Read more: https://t.co/y0MIZgCHjI pic.twitter.com/1sQYwjiOZ2 — WWE UK (@WWEUK) April 10, 2018

A third potential scenario is that maybe Raw‘s Kurt Angle will decide to have some matches between Raw and SmackDown members with stipulations. For example, they could have a match between Sasha Banks and Bayley with the winner deciding if their opponent heads to SmackDown. This is just one idea, and not anything has been revealed yet.

It could also be a way for Angle to decide which talent he may want to bring to the roster. On last week’s show, he let Sami Zayn battle Kevin Owens with the winner getting a spot on Monday Night Raw. It’s possible there will be more matches like that this Monday.

Fans have already seen the rosters changed up in just the past week. On the WWE Raw and SmackDown Live shows following WrestleMania 34, several NXT stars joined the new roster. Ember Moon and Authors of Pain joined Raw, while No Way Jose, Billie Kay, and Peyton Royce joined SmackDown Live. In addition, Bobby Lashley made his big return on Raw, as did Samoa Joe who had been injured through WrestleMania 34.

As mentioned, the Raw episode from Hartford is just the first part of the WWE’s latest “Superstar Shakeup.” Fans can see that first part at 8 p.m. Eastern on USA Network this Monday, and then the next part on SmackDown Live starting at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.