New Investigation Discovery Series ‘Breaking Homicide’ Examines Intriguing Cold Cases

Breaking Homicide provides an in-depth look at some of the most fascinating cold cases around the country. During each two-hour episode, former Rhode Island Police Sergeant Derrick Levasseur and forensic psychologist Kris Mohandie tackle some of the most difficult unsolved murder cases. Broadway World shared that Levasseur and Mohandie travel from big cities to small towns in an effort to investigate unsolved murders and help the families left behind find answers regarding these cold cases.

“Over the last 10 years, Investigation Discovery has received countless calls and emails from viewers about local cold cases that have never been solved; Breaking Homicide is our answer to those often-desperate requests for help.” said Henry Schleiff, group president of Investigation Discovery, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America. “Derrick and Kris use their decades of experience and the fierce tenacity we first saw with their critically acclaimed work on ID’s OJ special to shine a new light on these tragic crimes where the killers remain at-large and communities search for the closure they deserve.”

The six episodes will cover a myriad of cold cases, ranging from a serial killer who murdered five women in Honolulu and somehow managed to escape capture to the mysterious case surrounding the death of a young man who died on Halloween night in 2002. No one knows if he fell, was pushed, or committed suicide by jumping from a bridge into the Mississippi River. During each episode, Levasseur and Mohandie will bring fresh eyes to a cold case while using every investigative skill, technique, and tool available. They will also draw upon the assistance of those closely involved in each case, such as family members and local law enforcement.

The premiere episode, titled “Little Girl Lost” follows the tragic story of Michelle Norris, a seven-year-old girl who disappeared from a playground in 1986. Four days later, her body was discovered in the nearby woods, and clues pointed toward the murderer being someone who may have lived in the neighborhood. The abduction and murder occurred in Levasseur’s hometown of Central Falls in Rhode Island, which makes this cold case personal as he interviews both old friends and potential suspects.

For fans who want to know more or have questions, Investigation Discovery offers a digital companion series, Breaking Homicide: Final Theory. Each episode on IDGO and InvestigationDiscovery.com gives updates that are provided by family members, and breaks in each case will be featured as well. Viewers are encouraged to ask questions regarding each cold case by using the hashtag #BreakingHomicide. Breaking Homicide premieres on Sunday, April 15 at 9 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery.