Khloe Kardashian Allegedly Fears Friday 13th Baby Birth After Tristan Thompson Affair, ‘Hollywood Life’ Claims

The reality star is worried about giving birth on Friday the 13th, sources allege.

Khloe Kardashian does not want to give birth on Friday the 13th amid reports that Tristan Thompson had cheated on her with multiple women, it had been alleged.

According to Hollywood Life, the reality star has had one of the toughest weeks of her life; the cheating scandal has affected her in so many ways that Khloe Kardashian isn’t even sure what the future for her and Tristan holds.

Right now, Khloe’s main concern is delivering a healthy baby, but it seems like her due date could potentially be Friday 13th.

While Kardashian is patiently waiting to deliver her child, the soon-to-be mother of one is said to be paranoid about having a baby on Friday the 13th because she knows that the internet trolls will laugh.

Welcoming her child on Friday would ultimately make people think that everything that’s gone wrong in her relationship with Tristan Thompson was meant to happen the way that it did, insinuating that the romance was doomed.

The last thing Khloe Kardashian reportedly wants is to draw more attention to the situation than she already has, and that’s mainly because of the fact that she’s still with Tristan, who has yet to publicly acknowledge the scandal he’s facing.

???? Dynasty ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 28, 2018 at 7:42am PDT

Insiders stress that even Khloe Kardashian’s family is hoping that she can miss the potential chance of giving birth on Friday the 13th because it’s ultimately going to give off quite the reaction on social media, which the TV personality is fearing the most.

News of Khloe Kardashian’s worries about giving birth on Friday comes just days after it had been claimed that Tristan would not be getting banned from the delivery room.

I miss you Goober ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 24, 2018 at 4:32pm PDT

Despite the shocking scandal, Khloe Kardashian is not going to stop the father of her child from witnessing his baby’s birth. This, however, does not mean that Khloe plans on staying with Thompson after all is said and done.

The cheating fiasco reportedly left Khloe in such anger that she had hoped to fly out of Cleveland right away but was ordered otherwise, due to the fact that she was bound to give birth any day now.