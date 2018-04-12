Khloe Kardashian: Tiny Harris Supports Pregnant Star Amid Cheating Scandal, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

Khloe Kardashian has Tiny Harris' back following the news of Tristan Thompson's cheating fiasco.

Khloe Kardashian, who is just days away from giving birth to her firstborn, is receiving a lot of support from Tiny Harris, it has been alleged.

The Xscape singer has reportedly made it known to family and friends that she’s desperately hoping for the couple to pull through this difficult time they are facing, Hollywood Life reports.

As previously reported, Thompson had cheated on Khloe Kardashian with multiple women. To make matters worse, one has since claimed that she owns video footage of herself having sexual intercourse with the basketball player.

Khloe was so devastated by the news that her initial reaction was to ban Thompson from the delivery room.

It’s unclear where the duo’s relationship stands as of now, but it’s clear that Tiny Harris is definitely rooting for the twosome to work things out.

Tiny would know a thing or two about cheating, having openly admitted to dealing with T.I.’s infidelity scandals on multiple occasions in the past.

Things had actually gotten so bad between Tiny and T.I. that the singer consequently filed for divorce, only to reverse the process half a year later, having realized that she still shares an undying love for the rapper.

Harris is hoping that Khloe Kardashian will have the same mindset of her own because for Tiny, her relationship with T.I. has strengthened through the struggles they’ve had to face to get to where they are at now.

Of course, for Khloe Kardashian, it might be a different situation, particularly since she’s been very vocal about the idea of another man cheating on her.

Happy Easter ✝️ ???????? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 1, 2018 at 1:34pm PDT

It’s even more hurtful to the reality star since she’s just about to give birth to their first child, having already told family members that she planned to spend the rest of her life with Tristan.

Khloe Kardashian reportedly feels embarrassed, more so because she had relocated to Cleveland just so that it would feel more of a family to her once the baby had arrived, but from what’s been gathered, she’s seriously questioning moving back to LA.

Khloe Kardashian has yet to address the cheating reports, which fans believe will most likely be featured on the forthcoming series of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.