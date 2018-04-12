Bernstein says the FBI raids on lawyer Michael Cohen were about 'scaring the hell' out of Trump.

Carl Bernstein, best known for his coverage of the Watergate scandal for the Washington Post, says that Donald Trump “knows he’s trapped” now that the FBI has raided the residences and office of his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. The FBI was searching for any and all documentation in reference to the Stormy Daniels matter, non-disclosure agreements, the Access Hollywood tape, and NYC taxi medallions. After Trump was made aware of the FBI raid of Michael Cohen, he seemed agitated, tweeting that attorney-client privilege is dead.

Carl Bernstein Says That Donald Trump Now “Knows He’s Trapped”

Trump is feeling cornered, which is why he’s lashing on on Twitter and on camera, says Carl Bernstein, according to the Washington Examiner. Bernstein adds that the purpose of the FBI raid on the office, home, and hotel room of Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen was about “scaring the hell” out of Trump.

“[Trump] knows better than anyone what he and his lawyer have discussed, communicated about it. This investigation is closing in on him and the prosecutors in New York now have his lawyer’s computers and what is on them. That is a big fact here.”

The FBI also seized Michael Cohen’s cell phone while he was making a call.

Donald Trump railed against the FBI raid on Michael Cohen, calling it “an attack on our country,” and his point of view was supported by Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz, saying that the raid on Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a “very dangerous day for lawyer-client relations,” according to Bernstein.

Carl Bernstein Says That Donald Trump Is Willing To Cause A Constitutional Crisis To Avoid Accountability

But Bernstein says that Donald Trump is “lawless,” and the crisis this could launch as a result of his avoidance of accountability could be bigger than Watergate.

“We have a president of the United States willing to risk a constitutional crisis for this nation so he can avoid legitimate investigation and letting the facts roll out the way they ought to.”

Carl Bernstein continues to condemn Trump for his repeated attacks on the press.

Carl Bernstein Says That Trump Doesn’t Care About The Rule Of Law As It Applies To Him

Watergate veteran Carl Bernstein says that once again Trump demonstrated that he doesn’t care about the rule of law when it applies to him, reported Salon, as demonstrated by his use of the words “witch hunt.” Bernstein also took umbrage with Trump’s public complaint that the FBI had “broken into” the home, office, and hotel room of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.