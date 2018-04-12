David And Victoria Beckham Allegedly Headed For A Split, Living ‘Different Lives,’ Reports ‘Us Weekly’

Although it sounds like David and Victoria are on the verge of a major split, they are reportedly not interested in getting a divorce.

David and Victoria Beckham’s relationship has drastically changed after almost 20 years together. Sources recently revealed that the couple now lead completely different lives, especially when it comes to their career choices. Although it sounds like David and Victoria are on the verge of a major split, they are reportedly not interested in getting a divorce.

According to Us Magazine, insiders close to the David and Victoria revealed that a rift has grown between them. Victoria wants to live a simpler life and recently made the decision to relocate to the U.K. to work in fashion. David, however, is having a ball after retiring from soccer and isn’t ready to step out of the limelight. But that’s only the start of the couple’s problems.

Sources claim that David and Victoria have separate wings in their house in Oxfordshire, England.

“I think they quite like having somewhat separate lives,” the insider revealed. “When you’ve been married that long, some regular distance does you both good!”

David and Victoria tied the knot way back in the summer of 1999. They had four children during their lengthy marriage, including Brooklyn, 19; Romeo, 15; Cruz, 13; and Harper, 6. The insider says the children are keeping David and Victoria together and that they are committed to raising them as a unit. Although they have their ups and downs, they still share a strong bond and are not on the verge of a major divorce.

Despite growing apart over the years, it is clear that David is a great father and loves his kids. The soccer star recently shared a video of him spending quality time with his youngest daughter, Harper, who clearly has a future as a stylist. In the clip, Harper is seen washing her father’s hair in a sink. Needless to say, fans are pretty sure that David was loving the extra attention. Harper also recently styled Victoria’s hair with some colorful hair ties.

Over the Easter holiday, Victoria shared a cute video of herself opening up a special card Harper had made for her. In the card, Harper called Victoria a “superhero mummy” who is pretty and funny. Harper, of course, is frequently featured on Victoria and David’s social media accounts, and it’s evident that the two are both loving parents.

The family of six has been spending a lot of time in the States over the past few months. During the school holidays, the Beckham family jetted off to Los Angeles before heading to Miami for Easter. David and Victoria may have grown apart over the years, but they are clearly devoted to raising their children together. Fans don’t know what the future holds for the power couple, but it sounds like they will remain together for the sake of their little ones.

David and Victoria Beckham have not commented on the breakup rumors surrounding their marriage.