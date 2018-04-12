Hilary Swank Shares That She Gets Mistaken For Jennifer Garner, And Some Fans Aren’t Nice About It

When it comes to celebrity look-alikes, there are plenty of instances where one celebrity gets mistaken for another. One pair of celebrities who seem to find themselves being mistaken for the other often is Hilary Swank and Jennifer Garner. During a sit-down with Conan O’Brien on Tuesday night for his late-night show, Swank, who is a two-time Academy Award winner, talked about a number of topics, including being mistaken for fellow actress Garner.

While Hilary Swank may be a highly successful actress, with award-winning roles in Million Dollar Baby and Boys Don’t Cry, it seems that there are times when fans truly believe she is Jennifer Garner. As the Daily Mail reported, it seems that fans will often come up to her and expect her to be the other actress. In fact, even when she tries to correct them or explain who she is, fans will often get angry with her. Swank explained that when she tries to correct the fan and tell them she is not actually Garner, it seems that they think she is trying to avoid taking a picture with them or give an autograph.

Hilary Swank said that often when fans come up to her it is to tell her how much they loved her in Alias, which of course is the series that Jennifer Garner starred in from 2001 to 2006. She said that when she told Garner about what was happening, the other actress admitted the same thing happens to her quite often as well.

Hilary Swank says fans get mad at her on the street for not being Jennifer Garner! https://t.co/bhgGooSxA9 pic.twitter.com/t0kjeYavhH — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 12, 2018

Even as Swank joked about this apparent case of mistaken identity with Conan O’Brien, the actress shared that there have been times when these fans have not been nice about the situation. She said that there have been instances where the people have actually said to her, “Don’t be a b***h.” Hilary Swank also explained that she “didn’t want to give her a bad name, so I took a photo with them.”

Being mistaken for Jennifer Garner was not the only thing that Swank discussed with O’Brien, as she also talked about her upcoming work on the small screen, after a hiatus to take care of her father who underwent a lung transplant back in 2016. Hilary Swank is back to work and doing the rounds to promote her upcoming series on FX, and hopefully, fans will stop confusing her for Garner.