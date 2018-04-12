‘The Winds Of Winter’ Release Date: George R.R. Martin Reveals Major Reasons Behind Delay, Shares Spoilers

Though he is working on a lot of things right now, the brain behind the 'Game of Thrones' series said he did not stop working on the sixth book of the 'A Song of Ice and Fire' series.

It has been seven years since George R.R. Martin confirmed that he is writing The Winds of Winter. However, the veteran writer has been keeping details about the imminent book under wraps until now. As a matter of fact, the brain behind the Game of Thrones series is still unsure as to when would he be able to complete the sixth installment of the A Song of Ice and Fire series.

In July 2017, George R.R. Martin finally gave a hint about the possible release date of The Winds of Winter. Through his LiveJournal blog, the New Mexican writer stated that the sixth book of the A Song of Ice and Fire series is likely to arrive in late 2018 or early 2019. He even shared that TWOW could possibly hit the bookshelves along with the first volume of the Fire and Blood series.

“No publication date has been set yet, but it’s likely that we will get the first volume of FIRE AND BLOOD out in late 2018 or early 2019.”

Aside from The Winds of Winter, George R.R. Martin is also working on the first Fire and Blood installment. The 69-year-old writer revealed that the upcoming new book series will focus on the so-called fake histories of the Targaryen kings. He said the first book will be about the history of Westeros and the events that transpired before King Aegon III’s regency while the second installment will cover post-Aegon III events up to Robert’s Rebellion.

“Speaking of fake history… regulars here may recall our plan to assemble an entire book of my fake histories of the Targaryen kings, a volume we called (in jest) the GRRMarillion or (more seriously) FIRE AND BLOOD. We have so much material that it’s been decided to publish the book in two volumes.”

Recently, George R.R. Martin revealed the main reasons why he could not focus writing The Winds of Winter. The veteran writer denied the speculations claiming that having a writer’s block is the main reason behind the delay of the sixth A Song of Ice and Fire installment. GRRM said, as per Newsweek, his “travel, interviewing and the myriad other distractions in his professional life” prevent him from completing the much-awaited book.

The Nightflyers author added that he is also editing the Wild Card series while juggling between six different projects. George R.R. Martin also revealed that he is writing some Game of Thrones episodes at the moment, which may include the five upcoming GoT spinoffs. While he has a very hectic schedule right now, GRRM also denied the speculations saying that he avoids working on The Winds of Winter.

“They think I must be ‘blocked.’ But this is a narrow field of vision. The most important, most difficult, most ambitious and longest time is The Winds of Winter.”

Meanwhile, George R.R. Martin previously told Esquire, as cited by CNET, that Lady Stoneheart will play a vital role in the upcoming The Winds of Winter book. The Fevre Dream author said that the resurrected alter ego of Catelyn Stark will become vindictive and full of hatred in the imminent sixth book of the A Song of Ice and Fire series. He even stated that Catelyn will turn into a merciless murderer.

“She is an important character in the set of books. (Keeping her character) is the change I most wish I could make in the (show).”

George R.R. Martin has yet to announce the official release date of the sixth A Song of Ice and Fire book. Stay tuned for the latest spoilers, news, and updates about The Winds of Winter.