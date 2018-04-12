’90 Day Fiance’ Star Abby Has A New Boyfriend, And Her Ex-Fiance Sean Wishes Her ‘Luck,’ Per Multiple Outlets

Abby and Sean made headlines during this past season of "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" thanks to their May-December romance.

One month after 90 Day Fiance star Abby St. Germain split from her boyfriend, Sean Hiler, she’s already found herself another “true love.” Talk about moving on and quickly!

According to In Touch Weekly, Abby — who made a name for herself on this past season of the 90 Day Fiance spin-off show, Before the 90 Days — posted a photo on her Instagram with her new love, though she’s since deleted the post. The outlet is reporting that Abby clearly has a type: older, richer white men.

She also had plenty to say about her so-called “haters” making comments about the newfound “love of her life.”

“I’m in a beautiful new and exciting relationship. The man I have been waiting and looking for. He was unaware of me being on the show and doesn’t care about the show. He doesn’t want anything to do with the show or limelight. He is from the States and very successful businessman. I know some of you will still judge saying that it’s only been a month, etc but it wasn’t planned. It’s someone I met recently and we just connected so beautifully we decided to date days after we met. But at the end of the day, it’s my life, my decision to make! The love of your life doesn’t come to you just like that!”

The 90 Day Fiance star said that she still loves Sean, but it didn’t work out because he’s too “flakey.”

Of course, according to a separate report from In Touch Weekly, Sean didn’t waste any time releasing a statement about Abby’s new boyfriend, either.

“I don’t think anybody’s surprised. I’m not surprised. Here’s the way I look at it. Good luck to him, that’s what I have to say. Don’t be sorry, because I’m not sorry at all. I’m actually glad that she is now somebody else’s problem.”

Sean went on to say that he wanted to break up with Abby without looking like a jerk about it, but fortunately, Abby “beat him to the punch” by breaking up with him first.

He then proceeded to throw shade at Abby, suggesting that she’ll have some “problems” with getting a visa, and that the only reason she’s with her new boyfriend is that he’s rich and is promising her American citizenship.

Sounds like the 90 Day Fiance drama is still raging on!