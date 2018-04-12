‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: A Shocking Secret Is Finally Revealed

Salem will be buzzing when the truth finally comes out.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Kate Roberts is about to find out one Salem resident’s huge secret, and everything could change once the news gets out.

According to Soaps, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) will learn the identity of the mystery woman that everyone has been looking for. As many Days of our Lives fans know, most Salemites believe that Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) is innocent of killing Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), but she has been convicted of the murder nonetheless. Now, those close to Gabi want to prove she is innocent.

Hope and Rafe will work together to figure out the identity of the mystery woman who is seen on the security footage from DiMera Enterprises on the day that Andre was killed. The hunt for the woman may come to an end when Kate shockingly finds out that the woman is Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller). As Days of our Lives viewers know, Abby has been suffering from a split personality disorder. She currently has two alter-egos, Gabby and Dr. Laura. It was Abigail as Gabby, complete with dark wig, who is seen on the security videos.

Once Kate finds out that Abigail is the mystery woman she may be able to figure out that it was Abby who killed Andre. Kate will likely be shocked by this revelation as Abigail and Andre were very close. However, as Days of our Lives fans know, Kate has often used knowledge as power, and she may try to find a way to use the situation to her benefit. Kate will be one of the only people who knows about Abigail’s mental illness. Aside from Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher), and his mother Vivian, only Dr. Marlena Evans knows about the split personalities. However, that didn’t bode well for Marlena as Abby’s alter-ego, Gabby, attacked her and has now locked her away in a secret room.

Could this be the beginning of the end for Abigail’s shocking secret? Will Kate tell the Salem P.D. that Abby is the mystery woman so that Gabi can go free? The drama is expected to be at an all time high as the murder mystery continues to unravel.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.