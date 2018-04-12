Michael Schumacher Health Update: F1 Star Likely To Recover Despite Complex Condition, A Former Rival Suggests

Though there are reports claiming that it is impossible for Schumi to fully recover, his ex-opponent is positive that he'll keep fighting for his life.

Avid followers of Michael Schumacher remain unaware of his current health condition. The German racing driver’s family has been keeping all details about Schumi’s state under wraps up to this writing. Though there have been reports saying that there is only a slim chance for the Formula 1 legend to recover, his former opponent is positive that Michael will keep fighting for his life.

Most fans know that Michael Schumacher suffered life-threatening injuries after he hit his head on a rock while skiing at the French Alps in December 2013. It was reported that the Formula 1 legend was left in a coma after the accident. Schumi was, then, transported to Grenoble Hospital where he underwent two life-saving operations, Mirror reported.

A day after his admission, Michael Schumacher’s doctors revealed that his condition was serious and he would have died if he had not been equipped with safety gears at the time. Luckily, in April 2014, it was reported that the Formula 1 legend had exhibited some signs of “consciousness and awakening.”

Michael Schumacher had been released from Grenoble Hospital in July 2014 after he, reportedly, woke up from a coma. It was claimed that Schumi had been transferred to his home near Lake Geneva in October 2014. Since then, no concrete updates about the health of the Formula 1 legend had been made known to the public.

“Henceforth, Michael’s rehabilitation will take place at his home. Considering the severe head injuries he suffered, progress has been made in the past weeks and months. There is still, however, a long and difficult road ahead.”

Despite this, a former rival of Michael Schumacher shared he believes that the German racing driver will never give up. Express shared that Fernando Alonso paid tribute to the Formula 1 legend recently. Though he and Schumi used to battle against each other, the 36-year-old Spanish racer said he is positive that Michael will recover soon.

“Michael was a competitor, a driver that never gave up, he never stopped believing in the win. It was difficult to open a gap in terms of points because he was always there delivering something special. Michael didn’t need the perfect car – he was always delivering the result.”

For starters, Fernando Alonso was formerly considered as the “toughest opponent” of Michael Schumacher. He is one of the drivers with the highest number of Grand Prix wins and the only Spanish racing driver to have brought home a Formula One Grand Prix trophy as of March 2018. Alonso is currently racing for the McLaren F1 team.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton revealed that Michael Schumacher was one of the main reasons why he decided to join the Mercedes team. The 33-year-old British racing driver said he wanted to replicate Schumi’s accomplishments like taking Ferrari from nothing into a very successful team.

“I already did everything I could at McLaren and saw Mercedes as a baby that was going to start growing. I wanted to be a part of it. People saw it as a big risk, but I’m a risk taker and that’s exciting.”

Schumi’s family has yet to comment on the latest statements of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Michael Schumacher.