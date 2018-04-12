Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have invited 2,640 people to their wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle, including 1,200 members of the British public.

The Mirror reports that Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister has slammed the bride-to-be for her royal wedding guest list, which is said to include thousands of “complete strangers” but “no one” from her own family.

Samantha Markle, who lives in Florida, reportedly unleashed a furious rant on social media claiming that the coveted guest list has omitted members of the Markle family in favor of the public.

“Out of respect and humanitarianism, the Markles should be invited if 2,000 complete strangers are,” the 52-year-old allegedly tweeted, criticizing the couple’s decision to invite selected members of the public to their upcoming nuptials.

“Our uncle, brother, me, best friend of 30 years, nephews. At issue is not a matter of closeness. Family is family.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Prince Harry’s fiancee remains close to her father, Thomas Markle, who is expected to receive a personalized coat of arms ahead of the big day, though it remains unclear whether the 73-year-old, who lives a secluded life in Mexico, will walk his daughter down the aisle.

In fact, it is believed that the royal wedding will hold a few “unconventional surprises,” one of which may be that Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, could be set to give the soon-to-be princess away next month.

The royal wedding invitations were printed at the workshop of Barnard and Westwood in London. WPA Pool / Pool / Getty Images

In March, Kensington Palace announced that members of the public “from every corner of the United Kingdom” would be among the crowds who are permitted access to the grounds of Windsor Castle to witness the arrival and departure of the bride and groom.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too,” the Palace said in their statement on the Royal website.

“This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom.”

Among those lucky enough to receive a gold-gilded invitation are young people who have shown strong leadership qualities and served their various communities.

In addition, the couple will be inviting 610 Windsor Castle community members, including residents of Windsor Castle and members of the St. George’s Chapel community, and 530 members of the Royal Households and Crown Estate.

Another 200 guests will be from charities and organizations that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a close connection to, with a further 100 people expected to be in attendance from two local schools.

However, the palace announced on Wednesday that world leaders and politicians will not be invited to the prestigious event.

According to the Mirror, U.S. President Donald Trump, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, and the Obamas have not been included on the wedding guest list for the ceremony in London.

“It has been decided that an official list of political leaders – both UK and international – is not required for Prince Harry and Ms Markle’s wedding.”

“Her Majesty’s Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson reportedly shared.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.