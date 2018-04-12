Watch ‘Little People Big World’ Star Amy Roloff Do A ‘Booty Dance’ In A Cruise Ship Competition [Video]

The 'Little People Big World' star is now a social media sensation.

If you’re having a bad day, this video of Little People Big World star Amy Roloff doing a booty dance on a cruise ship is guaranteed to get you out of your funk.

As fans of the show know, the Little People Big World star is currently on a Caribbean cruise with her longtime boyfriend, Chris Marek, who she got with after she divorced her husband and show co-star, Matt Roloff.

And last night, there was a boat-wide dancing competition that got Amy off of her tuchas and onto the dance floor.

The concept of the competition was to dance until you couldn’t dance anymore, then cannonball into the pool. The winners of the competition got prizes sent to their rooms. Amazingly, Amy came in third place!

An intrepid cruise-goer recorded the video and sent the results over to TMZ, who then shared it with the rest of the world.

The cruise-goer reported that Amy got a lot of respect from her fellow cruise attendees, mainly because she didn’t let her diminutive size get in the way of having a good time. You go, girl!

The emcee of the competition was also impressed with the Little People Big World star’s participation in the competition and asked her what she did to prepare for it.

“I spent fifteen years on a reality show,” Amy replied, laughing.

While Amy, Chris, and a few of their friends seem to be having a good time on the cruise, it’s been reported by PopCulture.com that a few of Amy’s friends are wondering if she’s trying to “buy” Chris’s love, or if Chris is just with her for her money and her fame.

The outlet is reporting that one of Amy’s alleged friends left a lengthy comment on her Instagram, asking about who, precisely, “paid” for the trip.

“I hope he paid for the cruise. Amy I wish the very best for you but I don’t think he’s it. I have said it to you before, if you’re paying every time you guys do this type of stuff then you are buying someone’s love.”

The majority of the fans, however, seemed very happy that the Little People Big World star found her true love.