Susan Lucci, 71, Thanks Paparazzi Who Took Famous Strapless Red Swimsuit Pic As She Unveils New Style Line

Susan Lucci, famous for 'Dancing With The Stars' and 'All My Children,' is launching a new workout fashion line with QVC on April 13.

Susan Lucci, who soared to fame as Erica Kane on All My Children, and even did a season on Dancing With The Stars, has attracted a growing group of followers to her Instagram platform. But while Susan has shared a variety of photos showing that she seems to have found the Fountain Of Youth, Lucci has avoided the trend for over-50 stars such as Elizabeth Hurley to flood their social media with bikini pictures. Like Liz Hurley, Susan is coming out with a new style line for which she’s her own best top model. So should fans look for Lucci to wear bikinis in her Instagram pictures?

Talking with People magazine, Susan revealed that she does sometimes purchase bikinis. But because the soap opera star is still so popular with her fans, sometimes people come up to her even in the most secluded locations. Therefore, although Lucci has the bikinis and the body to wear them, she admits she’s usually “too shy” to actually sport those two-piece items in public.

Declaring herself a “one-piece” bathing suit woman, Susan shared that she had an unusual reaction when she learned that paparazzi had photographed her in a bright red, strapless swimsuit when Lucci was on vacation in Barbados. The All My Children star said she was surprised, but after her friends sent her the photos that made the Internet go wild, Lucci thought it was wonderful.

“This is probably not normal but then around day five I was looking for the paparazzi to thank them because they took really nice pictures [of Susan Lucci in her red strapless swimsuit].”

With that confession, it isn’t surprising that Susan encourages women of all sizes, shapes, and ages to experiment with new styles.

Susan Lucci, 71, rocks a strapless red swimsuit on Barbados vacation https://t.co/SqqPwzAtPJ pic.twitter.com/tuWWAm9n3j — PeopleStyle (@peoplestyle) February 15, 2018

Lucci pointed out that women have a tendency to label themselves, choosing styles that they think are “appropriate” for their age or shape. But getting into the habit of categorizing themselves can limit women in ways that make them look older, said Susan.

“You can end up looking older than you are [by limiting what you wear] and nobody wants to do that… Follow your heart and look at your rear view as well as your front view!”

Susan urges other women to follow her lead and boost their confidence with a positive “inner monologue.” Noting that it’s “easy” to become obsessed with what’s wrong, Lucci advocates for women to become their own best friends.

“Don’t compare yourself [to others], and don’t be so hard on yourself,” added Susan.

On April 13, Lucci will unveil her new sportswear style line on QVC. AOL reported that the Susan Lucci collection follows the All My Children diva’s success with the Life’s a Beach Inc. Pilates Pro Chair.

Now, in addition to selling exercise equipment and starring in her Susan Lucci’s Favorite Moves video, Susan will be showcasing a variety of active wear. The fitness fashion collection features eight pieces, ranging from an ever-popular hoodie to a cap-sleeve top to leggings and a tank in a racer back style.

As for whom the new activewear collection is designed, Lucci revealed that it’s perfect for all types of exercise. Susan told Closer magazine that she fondly remembers her experience with Dancing With The Stars.

Susan Lucci designed her new fitness wear style line for QVC to ‘be figure-flattering, so you can feel good and look good.’ Andy Kropa / Invision/AP Images

As for whether using her own exercise equipment and fitness fashions keeps her in shape, Susan revealed that she would be up for repeating her “spectacular experience” with Dancing With The Stars. Lucci appeared on the show during the 2008 season with professional dancer Tony Dovolani.

In addition to being suited for dancing, Susan said that her new fashion line with QVC is appropriate for everything from “lunching with your friends” to “traveling on a plane,” reported WWD.

“QVC has put me together with a wonderful team, and boy do they get it because the fit is so important.”

Lucci revealed that Pilates is her secret to staying in such great shape at age 71. She feels that it’s particularly suited to women who view “time is our most precious commodity.” Susan’s new fashion line is her response to fans who wanted to know about the fitness styles that Lucci wore on QVC.