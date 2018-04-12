Barry Manilow Slams Failing Health Rumors And Adds More Shows To His Current Tour

The iconic singer just added a few extra shows to his worldwide tour, despite allegedly being on the verge of death.

Barry Manilow isn’t letting those cancer rumors get him down. The iconic singer just added a few extra shows to his worldwide tour, despite allegedly being on the verge of death. Is this a sign that Manilow is back and better than ever?

According to The Daily Post, Manilow added three new shows to his tour in London because of an “overwhelming demand” from fans. The “Mandy” singer will perform concerts in Leeds, Manchester, and Birmingham in early September. The extra stops were added to Manilow’s three-day show at London’s O2 Arena, which runs from September 7-9. The extra shows come amid rumors that Manilow was fighting cancer after years of smoking.

Last year, inside sources claimed that Manilow’s health had gone downhill because of his smoking habit. A source said that Manilow was fighting more than one medical issue, all of which were posing serious threats to his wellness. The health scare surfaced after the singer canceled a few shows. At the time, Manilow said he was dealing with a vocal cord sprain and couldn’t perform.

Manilow suffered a serious health scare in 2015. The “Copacabana” singer experienced heart palpitations while relaxing in his mansion in Palm Springs. He was airlifted to a hospital in Los Angeles and treated for a heart attack. Although Manilow survived the ordeal, it wasn’t enough for him to stop smoking.

In 2016, Manilow underwent oral surgery and was forced to once again cancel a few shows. Shortly after the surgery, Manilow’s spokesperson revealed that the surgery had gone well and that doctors were not expecting the problem to resurface. Manilow did not release any further details at the time.

“Barry is out of surgery and doing well,” the spokesperson explained. “His doctors report that the surgery was successful, and they expect no further complications. For the next forty-eight hours, Manilow has been instructed not to talk, sing, or rap.”

Despite all the health concerns, it looks like Manilow is doing a lot better, which is good news for fans. Manilow is one of the highest ranked Adult Contemporary artists in the world. His record sells top 85 million and he has 50 songs that ranked in the top 40.

He has also won a few Emmys, a Tony, one Grammy and was given a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood. With over 50 years under his belt, Manilow’s career spans just about every part of the music industry, including singing, performing, writing, producing, and arranging songs.

Manilow has not commented on the rumors surrounding his health. But if his newest shows are any indication, he’s feeling a lot better these days. Hopefully, Manilow’s good health streak continues, and he can continue to tour.

Fans can watch Barry Manilow perform when his 2018 tour kicks off in Leeds at the First Direct Arena on September 1.