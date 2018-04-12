Khloe Kardashian Prepared To Give Tristan Thompson Another Chance, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly having a change of heart about Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian seemingly has some big decisions to make about her future with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is pregnant with the NBA player’s baby, was said to be considering breaking up with Thompson after he was allegedly busted cheating on her. However, she may be rethinking that decision now.

According to an April 11 report by Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian is considering giving Tristan Thompson a second chance after photos and video of him allegedly cheating on her with multiple women surfaced online this week. Kardashian is set to give birth to the couple’s first child, a baby girl, any day now, and her emotions are reportedly overwhelming her.

Sources reveal that Khloe Kardashian has “forgiven” Tristan Thompson “for now,” and that she was happy when he rushed to her side at the Cleveland hospital where she plans to give birth. “She is now taking solace in the fact that the baby is innocent.”

Although previous reports reveal that Khloe Kardashian was ready to dump Tristan Thompson and move back home to L.A. to live with her mom, Kris Jenner, after the birth of her daughter, she may have had a change of heart. Kardashian reportedly hopes that welcoming their daughter will help Tristan refocus on their relationship and that with the help of therapy they can work their these major issues. The insider reveals that Khloe believes Tristan was just “getting it out of his system” before the baby was born.

The report claims that Khloe Kardashian is in “complete denial” over Tristan Thompson’s cheating and that the fact that he not admitting to the cheating claims isn’t making matters any better. Tristan is allegedly telling Khloe to “prove” that he’s been cheating on her.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian family is said to be “livid” with Tristan Thompson over the cheating allegations, but that Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and the rest of the famous family are standing by Khloe Kardashian as she makes her final decision about what to do in the relationship.

Currently, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are staying quiet on the situation and have not commented publicly on the cheating allegations.