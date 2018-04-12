Laura Ingraham Continues To Lose Advertisers: Mitsubishi, IBM, SlimFast Latest To Ditch Fox News Host

No fewer than 24 hours have ditched "The Ingraham Angle" in light of a controversial tweet about Parkland survivor David Hogg.

Laura Ingraham continues to lose advertisers from her Fox News show “The Ingraham Angle,” with Mitsubishi, SlimFast, and IBM the latest to end their association with the conservative commentator.

As Yahoo News reports, Allstate Insurance and SlimFast both announced this week that they will no longer be supporting Ingraham’s show. Those two companies are joined by Mitsubishi, The Wrap reports.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ingraham ignited controversy with a late March tweet about Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg. Hogg had told TMZ that his college applications to four prestigious California universities had been rejected; Ingraham tweeted that the 17-year-old was “whining.” Hogg then responded with a tweet of his own, listing a dozen or so of Ingraham’s top advertisers and telling his half-million-plus Twitter followers to do what they would with that information.

Within days, multiple advertisers had canceled their sponsorship of Ingraham’s show. She later apologized and took a week-long vacation. Yahoo News writer David Knowles posits that the vacation was intended to stem the advertiser exodus, while Ingraham insisted at the time that the vacation had been planned in advance.

Ingraham returned to her show this week, and as reported by The Inquisitr, she vowed to fight “Stalinist forces” who were attempting to “cut off” her First Amendment rights.

Advertisers are still pulling their support from Laura Ingraham’s show after the Fox News anchor mocked Parkland student David Hogg about his college admissions last month. The total is now at least 25 companies https://t.co/rajntJV4u7 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) April 12, 2018

Now nearing the end of her first full week back on the air following the controversy and her subsequent vacation, advertisers are continuing to jump ship from “The Ingraham Angle.”

In a Tuesday tweet, diet-food manufacturer SlimFast, while not mentioning the Hogg controversy directly, announced that their sponsorship of Ingraham was coming to an end.

“We have stopped advertising on the Laura Ingraham show and have no plans to resume in the near future. We are also monitoring all ad placements carefully.”

Allstate, meanwhile, did address the Hogg controversy directly in their own statement explaining why they’re leaving Ingraham.

“Laura Ingraham’s comments about David Hogg were inconsistent with our values. Allstate believes in youth empowerment and last year helped 5 million youth find their voices and take action to make the world better. We have not advertised on ‘The Ingraham Angle’ since Wednesday. We hope our youth can help us find a path to a less divisive future.”

Mitsubishi is also out, according to The Wrap. In a statement that mirrors SlimFast’s tweet almost word for word, the car manufacturer announced that it will no longer be associated with Ingraham.

“Mitsubishi Motors has removed its advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show and are monitoring all of our ad placements carefully.”

That brings to either 24 or 25 the number of advertisers who have pulled their sponsorship from Ingraham, depending on whom you ask (Buzzfeed reports the number as 25, while other media outlets say it’s 24). Meanwhile, the amount of airtime devoted to advertising on the show has dropped by roughly half.

Still, some advertisers remain with Ingraham. As of this writing, Visiting Angels, Sandals Resorts, Spectrum, MyPillow, Red Lobster, Gilead, and Contrive all continue to support Ingraham’s show, in addition to smaller, regional, and local businesses.