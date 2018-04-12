Khloe Kardashian Will Allow Tristan Thompson In Delivery Room Despite Cheating Scandal, Reports ‘TMZ’

Khloe Kardashian is keeping her emotions in check as she prepares to give birth.

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly putting her personal feelings about Tristan Thompson aside after he was busted allegedly cheating on her. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to be allowing Thompson in the delivery room when their daughter is born.

According to an April 12 report by TMZ, Khloe Kardashian has decided that Tristan Thompson should be in the delivery room when their baby girl is born. This comes after the shocking reports that Tristan has been cheating on his pregnant girlfriend for months now, and after photos and video of the cheating surfaced online.

Sources reveal that Khloe Kardashian is completely stunned and devastated by the cheating allegations, but that she won’t allow it to ruin the very special day of her daughter’s birth. She reportedly knows that the birth of the little girl is a huge moment and believes that Tristan Thompson should be present for the big moment.

The site first broke the news of Tristan Thompson’s cheating on Tuesday. A video of the NBA player kissing two different women at a club surfaced, followed by a photo of Tristan kissing another woman on a separate occasion. Photos of the woman accompanying Thompson back to his hotel room were also posted online.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is stuck in Cleveland until after the birth of her child. Kardashian is too pregnant to fly back to L.A. where her family lives and must wait until the baby is born to return home. Currently, her mother Kris Jenner is said to be in Ohio with her, and rumors are flying that Khloe plans to move home to California to live with Kris as soon as she can. Meanwhile, Kardashian’s sisters are reportedly planning to arrive in Cleveland by Friday.

On Thursday night, Tristan Thompson’s team the Cleveland Cavaliers played their final home game of the regular season, and Thompson was met with some boos when he checked into the game. One fan even hoisted a sign that read, we love Khloe.

So far neither Khloe Kardashian or Tristan Thompson have spoken out on the cheating allegations.