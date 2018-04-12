Ben Affleck Is Stringing Along Jennifer Garner And Lindsay Shookus, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Ben Affleck spends more time with Jennifer Garner despite their divorce, which made Lindsay Shookus think where she stands.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are currently going through a divorce, but the two are reportedly spending time together more than when they were still married. This got some fans wondering if he will ditch his current girlfriend Lindsay Shookus to be with his estranged wife again.

According to Radar Online, the Saturday Night Live producer knows that family comes first for her boyfriend and she has been supportive of that. However, it has allegedly been confusing for Lindsay to see Ben with Jennifer all the time. She is reportedly getting impatient because she doesn’t know where she stands.

Affleck celebrated Easter Sunday with Garner and their three children Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six in Hawaii. He brought them there because he was filming his latest movie Triple Frontier. A week before that, he had a romantic getaway in Honolulu with Shookus.

Lindsay reportedly gets pushed aside whenever Jennifer is around. Ben hasn’t introduced her to his kids as well, which got the 37-year-old producer thinking about their future. It seems that the actor has been stringing along his estranged wife and his girlfriend.

It’s been a year since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner filed for divorce, but they haven’t finalized it yet. Since the Daredevil co-stars haven’t officially ended their marriage, then fans are still hoping for the two to reconcile. According to PEOPLE, the former couple is happy to be together with their kids and things are pretty good between them right now.

Ben is lucky to have two women in his life right now – and both really care for him. Lindsay reportedly tries her best to visit her boyfriend when possible. They allegedly continue to get to know each other and are taking their relationship real slow.

Jennifer is also very supportive of her estranged husband, who continues to go on therapy for his alcohol addiction. The 45-year-old actress is allegedly happy as long as the father of her children keeps on working on himself. Even though Affleck has already moved on to Shookus, Garner isn’t in a rush to jump into a new relationship.

According to ET, the Alias star wants to be very careful and selective when she decides to go out on dates again. She allegedly wants her next boyfriend to be in it for the long run that’s why she wants to take her time. Jennifer Garner hasn’t lost her hope in love yet, but it seems that Ben Affleck is already out of the picture.