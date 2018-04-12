Tristan Thompson Sex Tape With Baby Mother Jordan Craig Destroyed Before Release, Reports ‘The Blast’

Canadian NBA player Tristan Thompson started dating Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s star Khloe Kardashian while the mother of his first child Jordan Craig was pregnant.
According to The Blast, a sex tape featuring Tristian Thompson and his first baby mother Jordan Craig was stolen from her cell phone.
The publication reports that it is not the sex tape, which an Instagram model who goes by the Instagram handle @ms.stephaniee_ claimed to feature Thompson. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Instagram model Stephanie Woods is believed to have fabricated the affair with the NBA player.
Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating of Khloe Kardashian with a surveillance video showing the NBA player making out with a woman in a nightclub several months ago. Another video of Thompson allegedly shows him kissing a woman in a nightclub reported to be Instagram model Lani Blair.
Subsequent photos showed Thompson and the model Lani Blair enter a residence together.
The Blast report that the sex tape of the former couple was pitched to the media. However, Craig worked with an attorney to secure the sex tape before it could be released and destroyed it.
Khloe, who is currently pregnant, has not made a public statement on the cheating allegations. The reality TV star is expected to give birth any day now. The 33-year-old’s last Instagram post shows the couple kissing with the caption: “We are ready whenever you are little mama.”
Page Six reports that Khloe was devastated by the cheating allegations and went “ballistic” on Thompson. The Kardashian is reportedly humiliated and in shock that the 28-year-old will cheat so publicly when their child could arrive at any moment.
There are reports that the Kardashian sisters have flown to Cleveland to support Khloe amid reports that she is having contractions.
Despite the cheating allegations, it is unclear whether the couple has ended their relationship. Neither Thompson or Khloe have spoken publicly about the allegations. Some Cleveland Cavaliers fans booed Tristan Thompson when he was shown on screen in his first game since the news broke.
He wasn’t mentioned on the PA announcer when he came off the bench.