Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Reportedly Provide Drama Blac Chyna ‘Lives For,’ Claims ‘Hollywood Life’

Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian with three different women, and Blac Chyna reportedly is 'happy to sit back and watch it all go down,' according to 'Hollywood Life.'

Khloe Kardashian has gone through challenges before under the scrutiny of the spotlight. But although the 33-year-old star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and spin-offs such as Kourtney And Khloe Take Miami is accustomed to publicity, her current drama involving the pregnant reality TV star and her 27-year-old baby daddy Tristan Thompson has intensified that spotlight relentlessly. Even Khloe’s ex-husband Lamar Odom, who admitted that he cheated on Kardashian during their marriage, feels sorry for her, as the Inquisitr reported.

But there’s one person in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s enormous circle of acquaintances who allegedly isn’t spending any time pitying Khloe. In a dramatic contrast to the reported support that Kardashian’s family and close friends are showing her, 29-year-old Blac Chyna reportedly is “happy” to view the fallout from the scandal involved by Tristan Thompson‘s alleged cheating on Kardashian, an insider told Hollywood Life.

Khloe Kardashian Gets Support From Family, But One Frenemy Reportedly Isn’t So Supportive

It’s not just Khloe’s family and best friends who are supporting her. The publication pointed out that Kardashian is getting lots of love from her fans who read the rumors that Tristan was unfaithful to pregnant Khloe. The infidelity comes at a particularly cruel time because Kardashian has shared her desire to become pregnant for so long. Khloe has proudly been sharing her baby bump on Instagram.

But Blac Chyna allegedly doesn’t have any sympathy for Khloe, according to Hollywood Life.

“Tristan Thompson [allegedly] has been caught cheating with not one but at least THREE different women. And while many fans have quickly hopped on [Team Khloe Kardashian], Blac Chyna…is living for this drama.”

Why is Blac allegedly taking this attitude to Khloe’s plight? The insider claimed that Chyna is “happy to sit back and watch it all go down” because of Blac’s history with Kardashian.

Blac Chyna Reportedly Feels That Khloe Kardashian Didn’t Welcome Her To Rob Kardashian’s Family

Before Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian began to have their own share of relationship drama, most of Rob’s family welcomed Chyna. But the insider said that in contrast to the rest of Rob’s relatives, Khloe “was by far the least friendly and welcoming to her.”

However, despite Blac’s alleged views on Kardashian’s current drama with Tristan, Chyna isn’t siding with Thompson, clarified the publication. Instead, while Blac reportedly does not feel sorry for Khloe, Chyna is not taking anyone’s side.

Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with her and Tristan Thompson’s first child, a baby girl. Evan Agostini/Ron Schwane / Invision/AP Images

Blac’s troubled relationship with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan dates back to 2014. During the time period when Kylie Jenner and Chyna’s baby daddy Tyga were dating, a feud began between Team Kardashian and Team Blac Chyna.

The feud was sparked by a remark from Blac’s best friend Amber Rose, who stated during an interview that Tyga should feel ashamed for leaving “a beautiful woman and a baby” [referring to Blac Chyna and her child] for Kylie Jenner. Khloe heard about that remark and began a Twitter battle with Amber in her efforts to defend Kylie.

When Rob and Chyna began their relationship in 2016, Khloe sounded off again, even sharing her distaste for Blac Chyna on episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kardashian is credited as taking on the role of loving aunt to Blac’s and Rob’s daughter Dream, but Khloe and Chyna reportedly never mended their relationship problems.

“Blac spent many hours plotting to get even with Khloe, but this is better than anything she could have ever come up with,” summed up the insider about Kardashian’s drama involving Tristan’s alleged cheating.