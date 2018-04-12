LA District Prosecutors Considering Charging Kevin Spacey Over Sexual Assault Claim

Kevin Spacey's case has been handed to the L.A. District prosecutors for review earlier this month.

Los Angeles District prosecutors are considering charging Kevin Spacey over a sexual assault claim. This involved the case happened in October 1992 in West Hollywood where the 58-year-old actor was accused of attacking a man. According to the L.A. District Attorney’s industry sex crimes task force’s spokeswoman, its special victim unit already began investigating the allegations against the former House of Cards star back in December 2017.

On the other hand, district attorney spokesman Greg Risling confirmed there is an investigation ongoing involving Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault. Also, the case has been handed to the L.A. District prosecutors on April 5 for review, London Evening Standard reported.

However, according to BBC, it remains to be seen if California’s statute of limitations on charging criminal sexual assault would be applied to Kevin Spacey. Crimes of sexual assault are usually prosecuted for 10 years. Scotland Yard is also investigating sexual assault allegations against the American Beauty actor by three men in London that happened from 2005 to 2008.

To recall, Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct in October last year. The 46-year-old star revealed Spacey made an unwelcome sexual advance on him when he was only 14. The incident happened in 1986. At the time, Spacey was 26.

Although Kevin Spacey didn’t directly admit he sexually harassed Anthony Rapp, he issued a public apology and sincerely apologized to the Star Trek: Discovery star. He also came out as a gay man. From here, he had himself admitted to a treatment center in November, per E! News.

Since then, several more guys came out and accused Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct. In fact, even House of Cards production staff’s members revealed they were sexually harassed by the actor. There was even a claim of sexual assault, CNN cited.

Also, former television news anchor, Heather Unruh, came forward and accused Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting her son in 2016. The victim was 18-years-old at the time.

In London alone, there were a total of 20 allegations against the actor for his inappropriate behavior. These were revealed during the commissioned investigation by The Old Vic Theatre’s officials. He served as the theater’s artistic director from 2004 to 2015.

As of this writing, Kevin Spacey is not yet giving any comments.