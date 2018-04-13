Couple Allegedly Beat Young Daughter To Death And Used Super Glue To Close Nine-Year-Old Son’s Neck Wound

Shana Pedroso and Marvin Brito abused their two children and instructed the older sibling not to call 911, investigators say.

A Massachusetts couple reportedly beat their six-year-old daughter to death and used super glue on the neck wound they inflicted on their nine-year-old son.

The Boston Herald is reporting that the children’s father, Marvin Brito, 38, and Shana Pedroso, 37, were charged after police found the young girl unresponsive and her sibling, severely injured at their Fitchburg residence on Tuesday.

The couple appeared in court on Wednesday with Pedroso charged with two counts of assault and battery on a child with injury and two counts of reckless endangerment of a child.

On the other hand, Brito was arraigned on two counts of reckless endangerment and twin charges of permitting substantial injury to a child.

Police say they responded to a 911 call and found the six-year-old girl Sophia unconscious. They noted that the young girl had extensive bruises all over her body and her older brother, Julian carrying a gaping neck wound.

The children were transported to the UMass HealthAlliance Hospital where the girl was pronounced dead. Medical authorities say the brother, Julian, is responding to treatment.

According to the Daily Mail, Julian told investigators in the emergency room that he and his sister had been attacked by bullies as they were strolling outside their home.

The nine-year-old went on to tell officers that his stepmother allegedly used super glue to treat the wound on his neck.

The nine-year-old went on to tell officers that his stepmother allegedly used super glue to treat the wound on his neck. He added that his mother “got mad” when his younger sister refused to drink water.

The nine-year-old boy also told officers that he had been instructed by his parents not to call 911.

However, released court documents say Julian and Sophia sustained their injuries at least a day before Julian claimed they were attacked by bullies.

In addition, investigators purportedly found handwritten notes on Shana Pedroso saying “the children were bad and beaten.”

Detectives speaking to NECN called the death of young Sophia suspicious, adding that investigations were ongoing and that a medical examiner was working around the clock to determine the cause and manner of her death.

Detectives speaking to NECN called the death of young Sophia suspicious, adding that investigations were ongoing and that a medical examiner was working around the clock to determine the cause and manner of her death.

Marvin Brito and Shana Pedroso were represented by different lawyers and entered not-guilty pleas in court. Pedroso appeared in court in a “Pink Out” T-shirt, pajama buttons, and socks.

None of their relatives were in court and Brito’s attorney, Edward Fogarty, claimed he knew little about his client, including if the couple was legally married.

Brito and Pedroso are being held without bail and are expected back in court next week.