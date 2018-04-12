‘Dancing With The Stars: Athletes’: ABC Teases Pro Roster Ahead Of Official Cast Announcement

The Instagram page for the celebrity ballroom competition features cryptic photos teasing the all-athlete cast.

Dancing With the Stars fans have been waiting patiently for the official cast announcement for the upcoming athlete-themed mini-season, but ABC has dropped some major casting clues a few days early. While the Dancing With the Stars: Athletes cast won’t be announced until this Friday on Good Morning America, the show’s official Instagram page is teasing some of the pairings for the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

The Dancing With the Stars Instagram page now features several black-and-white photos that seem to confirm that the new season will feature a basketball player, a football player, and a baseball player.

Eagle-eyed fans especially took note of the photo of a basketball being held by a female dancer’s hands. The dancer is wearing a triple wedding band. According to Gold Derby, those hands appear to belong to longtime Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Lindsay Arnold, who wears a triple wedding band on her left ring finger. Lindsay Arnold was the winner of last fall’s Dancing With the Stars Season 25, where she was paired with actor-singer Jordan Fisher.

There has been no clue as to who the basketball star in the photo could be. Past NBA players who have competed on Dancing With the Stars include Clyde Dexler (Season 8), Rick Fox (Season 11), Metta World Peace (Season 13), and Derek Fisher (Season 25).

In addition to the basketball pic, a photo teasing the football star features a tiny Dancing With the Stars pro dancer, while the muscular legs of a female pro are also shown in a photo with a baseball player. Based on the Instagram comments, diehard Dancing fans seem to think those legs could belong to pro dancer Sharna Burgess, although it has been noted that Sharna has a tattoo on her foot and the dancer in the photo does not. Other fans think the legs look like they could be Emma Slater’s.

The caption for the final photo reads: “Our celebrity athletes get announced FRIDAY (4/13) on @goodmorningamerica, but we’re tempted to tell you our Pro roster early!”

As fans wait for that cast announcement, they do know of at least one Dancing With the Stars pro dancer who will definitely be back. Gleb Savchenko recently confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he will be returning for the upcoming DWTS all-athletes season. Gleb also dished that he would love to be paired with a figure skater for the four-week Dancing With the Stars: Athletes season.

In addition, Us Weekly recently leaked the names of three Dancing with the Stars: Athletes competitors: Olympic figure skaters Tonya Harding and Adam Rippon and Olympic snowboarder Jamie Anderson are all reportedly part of the cast. Entertainment Tonight has also revealed that Olympic softball star Jennie Finch will join the upcoming all-athlete edition of Dancing With the Stars.

The complete Dancing With the Stars: Athletes cast announcement will be revealed Friday, April 13 on Good Morning America. You can watch a promo below.

Dancing with the Stars: Athletes debuts Monday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.