Peter Quill does his best God of Thunder impression and is immediately called out by his fellow Guardians.

Picking up a random hitchhiker is nothing unusual for most people, but the Guardians of the Galaxy are set to encounter a truly extraordinary passenger in Avengers: Infinity War. Peter Quill and the gang will undoubtedly be the first characters to find Thor after a major tragedy in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it won’t take long until they realize they are in the presence of the God of Thunder. Naturally, Star-Lord refuses to be intimidated by the Asgardian, and the new TV spot proves Chris Pratt’s character will waste no time in trying to outdo the Odinson.

An Avengers: Infinity War sneak peek that debuted at the recent Kid’s Choice Awards already revealed the Guardians of the Galaxy’s first encounter with Thor in the highly anticipated film. The clip concludes with the God of Thunder being very wary of his saviors, but fans can rest assured that the characters will get along well. According to Comicbook.com, a new TV spot features Star-Lord attempting an Odinson impression to which his friends react to hilariously.

The new Avengers: Infinity War TV spot certainly has new footage, including brief glimpses at Scarlet Witch and M’Baku in action in the Wakandan battle. Thor also tries to recruit the Guardians of the Galaxy, inviting them to “join Earth’s mightiest heroes.” Star-Lord, not to be outdone, mimics the Odinson’s Shakespearean drawl and responds, “Not today, sir.” Not surprisingly, Rocket Raccoon and Mantis immediately call him out for “making [his] voice deeper.”

It may seem petty but Peter Quill might be doing the Thor impression to impress Gamora, who has clearly intrigued with the God of Thunder in the other Avengers: Infinity War sneak peek. Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean the two Chrises are not getting along well. A featurette released by Marvel Studios shows Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth joking around together about their upcoming film.

Earth will certainly need the help of the Guardians of the Galaxy in Avengers: Infinity War. After all, Gamora and Nebula have an intimate knowledge of how Thanos operates since they were both raised by the Mad Titan. Hopefully, the heroes will figure out a way to stop Thanos in the MCU flick.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27.