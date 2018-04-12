Leaked ‘Titans’ Set Photos Gives First Look At Live-Action Versions Of Raven, Starfire, And Beast Boy

New set photos for DC's 'Titans' TV series gives fans their first look at the live-action versions of Raven, Starfire, And Beast Boy without their final costumes.

DC previously released a number of promotional images for its upcoming live-action Titans television series, which showcased Robin, Hawk, and Dove wearing their final superhero costumes. Now, several set images have been posted on social media, which gives fans their first look at the live-action versions of Beast Boy, Raven, and Starfire. Unlike the promotional images, all three characters are apparently dressed in their civilian clothing.

As reported by ComicBook, one of the first leaked images that were uploaded was that of actress Anna Diop, who is playing the role of Starfire. The 24: Legacy actress sported the iconic Tamaran princess’s classic look, including her bright red hair and purple dress. Another photo shows Ryan Potter and Teagan Croft walking down the street. Potter, who is playing the role of Beast Boy, sports the character’s bright green hair and red and white hoodie. Croft, who is playing the role of Raven, is shown having blue hair and wearing a gothic ensemble that includes a black top and a blue jacket.

Overall, the actors do closely resemble the characters that they are portraying as featured in the animated television series. As reported by Flickering Myth, there have been some mixed reactions from fans since the images of the live-action versions of the popular characters were leaked. While some fans are embracing the changes that have been made, others are outright appalled by it.

These #Titans set photos weren't kind to Starfire, Beast Boy, and Raven based on a lot of reactions I've seen. Hopefully the official photos will look better https://t.co/Vcr0znfHwp — Batman-News.com (@BatmanNewsCom) April 11, 2018

It has to be noted that their current getup will still be changed when they are formally recruited into the team. Robin, Dove, and Hawk all wore costumes that closely resembled their characters as featured in the comic books and the various animated media. The characters were clad in stitched leather and had custom eyewear, weapons, capes, and headgear. This is a stark contrast to what Beast Boy, Starfire, and Raven are shown wearing in the recently leaked set images. This basically indicates that they are still going to be receiving their own awesome costumes in later episodes on the show.

The Titans live-action television series is set to be released sometime this year on DC’s yet-to-be-announced direct-to-consumer streaming service. The show will feature Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales actor, Brenton Thwaites, in the leading role as Dick Grayson/Robin. He is joined by actors Alan Richton playing as the Hawk, Minka Kelly as Dove, Linsay Gort as Amy Rohrback, and Bruno Bichir as Niles Caulder, the leader of the Doom Patrol.