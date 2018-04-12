Reason Why Peyton Royce And Billie Kay Are Now Called ‘The IIconics’ Revealed

NXT's 'Iconic Duo' Peyton Royce and Billie Kay are now called 'The IIconics' on the main roster.

The WWE Universe was looking forward to the post-WrestleMania 34 edition of SmackDown Live as NXT superstars were expected to make their debuts. Two of those superstars are Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, famously known as “The Iconic Duo” of NXT. However, Royce and Kay were not called that in their debut, instead they are now known as “The IIconics.”

As recapped by WWE.com, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay interrupted Charlotte Flair’s celebration of ending Asuka’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania 34 and successfully defending the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship. The newly-dubbed “The IIconics” proceeded to mock Charlotte and they ended up attacking the champion.

Royce and Kay used their numbers game to gain advantage as they brutally assaulted “The Queen.” Kay ended up hitting Charlotte with her Shades of Kay finisher. The Australian duo continued their assault on the outside. Royce and Kay threw Charlotte to the barricade, the ring post, and the ring steps before hitting a double powerbomb on the floor.

It left Charlotte vulnerable as Royce and Kay made their way to the back. The situation led to Carmella rushing to the ring and finally cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase. After a long standoff with referee Mike Chioda, Carmella hit a Superkick to Charlotte to become the new SmackDown Live Women’s champion.

Carmella celebrates after winning the SmackDown Live women’s championship. WWE

Besides the shock of a new champion, some fans were wondering why Peyton Royce and Billie Kay did not use their “Iconic Duo” name. According to Cageside Seats, the reason for their name change is that the “Iconic Duo” name is already trademarked by someone so they went ahead with “The IIconics” name. The owner of the “Iconic Duo” name is a company called “Iconic Duo LLC.”

It’s not big of a deal because Royce and Kay have good characters, and they do not need the “Iconic Duo” name to stand out. In the video below, Royce and Kay warned the SmackDown Live women’s division as they prepare to conquer the blue brand. They will certainly have some good opponents on the roster including Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Natalya, and the Riott Squad.

Royce and Kay are both from Sydney, Australia, and they both started in NXT in 2015. After a year as singles competitors, the duo formed an alliance as they were able to win the 2016 NXT Breakout of the Year Award. They are both inactive since late last year as they were rumored to have undergone breast enlargement surgeries.