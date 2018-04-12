The highly anticipated MCU flick could reveal Bucky Barnes' complicated connection to Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff.

The world might still be waiting for Avengers: Infinity War but one of the film’s lead stars is already looking forward to his possible next project. Sebastian Stan has spoken up about the oft-discussed Black Widow movie that will focus on Scarlett Johansson’s beloved character. Interestingly, the Captain America: Civil War actor is hoping that Bucky Barnes could reunite with Natasha Romanoff and already has a storyline in mind.

There is little doubt that the Black Widow film will offer a glimpse at Natasha Romanoff’s extensive history, which includes her recruitment into being a spy and eventually joining Nick Fury as a SHIELD agent. Avengers: Infinity War star Sebastian Stan teased about this while talking to BadTaste.it, stating that the Winter Soldier was an important part of Natasha’s training.

Sebastian Stan admitted that he is hoping Bucky Barnes would be a part of the Black Widow film since he believes the dynamic between Natasha Romanoff and the Winter Soldier is “very suggestive.” The Captain America: The First Avenger actor pointed out that Bucky had been “a teacher” to young Natasha. However, there is a possibility that the highly anticipated Scarlett Johansson flick will take a different direction with their history because of an interesting detail that was revealed in the second Captain America movie.

In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Natasha Romanoff told Steve Rogers how she personally knows the Soviet assassin exists. According to Black Widow, the Winter Soldier stopped her while she was escorting a nuclear engineer out of Iran. Unfortunately, the assassin still managed to kill the engineer in Odessa by shooting through Natasha and ruining her chances of looking good in a bikini.

It certainly sounds like Black Widow is only familiar with the Winter Soldier because of the incident but there is a possibility that Natasha was holding back some information while talking to Steve. In Captain America: Civil War, Natasha sarcastically told Bucky Barnes, “You could at least recognize me” when he was activated by Helmut Zemo. The comment may have hinted that the two have sparred together before or after the Odessa incident.

So what are the chances of Sebastian Stan reprising his role as the Winter Soldier in the Black Widow film? Marvel Studios has yet to confirm the cast of the much-awaited movie. In the meantime, Bucky Barnes and Natasha Romanoff will be facing a greater threat in Avengers: Infinity War, which premieres on April 27.