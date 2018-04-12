Tristan Thompson’s Ex, Jordan Craig, Reaches Out To Khloe Kardashian Amid Cheating Scandal, Reports ‘Page Six’

As history appears to repeats itself, Tristan Thompson's ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Jordan Craig, sends a supportive message to pregnant Khloe Kardashian in her Instagram story amid the NBA player's cheating scandal, 'Page Six' reports.

Tristan Thompson’s ex, Jordan Craig, posted an interesting message seemingly directed at pregnant Khloe Kardashian amid the cheating scandal the Cleveland Cavaliers player is dragged into, saying that she is hoping for “peace for everyone.”

According to Page Six, the 26-year-old blogger and Thompson’s ex-girlfriend posted a message about “respect” in her Instagram story on Tuesday evening, something that might be related to Khloe’s recent “misfortune.”

Based on the report, Jordan appears to be talking about the latest Tristan Thompson cheating scandal that put his pregnant fiancee in an impossible position, especially since they are about to welcome their baby girl.

Interestingly, Khloe was plagued with criticism after the speculations that her NBA player boyfriend cheated on her when she was already pregnant.

A report from Life & Style magazine revealed that critics of the 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star saw the recent cheating incident as her “karma” for allegedly fooling around with Tristan while his then-girlfriend, Jordan, was still pregnant with their child, Prince Thompson.

“No encouragement bihhh she took someone’s boyfriend. Karma is a serious thing,” one critic said, while another chimed in, “you lose them how you get em.”

According to the outlet, most of the bashers had savage messages for the reality TV star, with one even advising her to name her yet-to-be-born baby girl “Karma.”

But while observers seem pretty upset at how Khloe came together with his baby daddy to the point of blaming her for the misfortune, Jordan Craig— Tristan Thompson’s ex, whom he allegedly cheated on with the KUWTK star— appeared like she didn’t want Khloe Kardashian to experience such a devastating incident.

“If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

“Wishing peace for everyone.”

For those who didn’t know, Tristan and Khloe went on a blind date in 2016, around the time when he found out that Jordan was pregnant with Prince. However, InStyle magazine vouched for the KUWTK star’s innocence of being a third wheel, revealing that the 27-year-old NBA All-Stars player split with Jordan before he went on their first date.

Shortly after, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson became Instagram official via a post she shared featuring herself, the 27-year-old basketball player, and KUWTK momager Kris Jenner.

Currently, rumors are also swirling that Khloe is in early labor as some speculate that Tristan’s cheating scandal may have caused it. In fact, a report from People stated that her mother flew all the way to Cleveland to lend her support for her daughter who is 9 months pregnant whilst withstanding speculations that she has been cheated on.

Meanwhile, a previous report from the Inquisitr revealed that one of the women seen with Tristan Thompson shared, and, later deleted, an explicit video and messages that she claims is proof that she had sexual intercourse with the Cleveland Cavaliers player.