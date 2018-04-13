Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reunion Still Not Happening, While Courteney Cox Finds New Man, Reports ‘The Sun’

Courteney Cox is allegedly unhappy with recent reports that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are rekindling their friendship, but she appears to have found a man for herself.

A previous report claimed that Courteney Cox was not thrilled after learning that Jennifer Aniston was getting a little too friendly with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, again. However, it appears that the Friends star is actually the one who has found love, as she was spotted with a mystery man while her BFF and the War Machine actor’s alleged rekindled friendship was never confirmed.

In a video exclusively obtained by Daily Mail, the 53-year-old actress, producer, and director, and Jennifer Aniston were seen leaving an L.A. venue, possibly getting a much-needed break from all the drama and just hang out together in a nice place. However, it wasn’t their outing that interested everyone, but the unidentified man that Courteney Cox was spotted holding hands with.

The mystery man appeared to be annoyed by all the attention that they were getting when they left the venue, but it didn’t stop Courteney Cox from clenching his hand. The pair then hurriedly went inside their waiting van with their other companions, including Jennifer Anniston.

It is still unknown if Courteney Cox is dating the mystery man, or if he’s just a good pal who happened to be present at the time.

Meanwhile, Courteney Cox has been separated from her ex-husband, David Arquette, since 2013, so seeing her with another man is not really a big deal. What made it interesting is that their outing happened just a couple of weeks after a report claimed that she was upset that Jennifer Aniston was slowly rekindling her relationship with Brad Pitt.

If the earlier report is indeed true, then Courteney Cox’s reaction is quite understandable since Jennifer Aniston already has two failed marriages under her belt. It is also highly possible that the Scream actress was just protecting her best friend from another heartache, as she felt that being friendly with Brad Pitt after Jen’s split from Justin Theroux is not the best idea at the moment.

“Courteney was with Jen through it all with Brad and with Justin too,” a source previously told Hollywood Life. “Through good times and the bad, Courteney has helped Jen through relationship issues over the years and she still feels very protective of her friend.”

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have not addressed the rekindled friendship rumors as of this writing.