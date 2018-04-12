‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Opens Up To Ashley, Sharon Throws Party

Victoria breaks down in front of Ashley and Sharon throws a girls' night party for her.

Victoria is a back in Genoa City from the called-off trip to Hawaii after breaking up with JT. At work, she breaks down in front of Ashley. Meanwhile, Sharon learns she has returned and throws a girls’ party for her.

Victoria opens up to Ashley

Today on The Young and the Restless, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) goes back to work at Newman Enterprises just to be productive and get her mind off her recent breakup. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) arrives and is surprised to find her at her desk giving orders to other employees, via Soaps.com.

When Ashley mentions that she wants to ask JT about security, Victoria could not stop herself from snapping. She tells Ashley it would be impossible to get hold of him now. She then breaks down in tears and Ashley is sympathetic. Victoria shares that the wedding is off and that she and JT are done, and her ex will not work at Newman anymore. The Young and the Restless spoilers also said that Victoria will reveal to Ashley that it was JT who leaked her demotion to the press so she will be humiliated and agree to leave town with him and the kids.

Ashley is surprised by Vikki’s revelations, but she warns her she is not stepping down from her position at the company. Victoria says she’s not expecting her to do. Vikki adds that she will also prove herself.

Billy (Jason Thompson) arrives and mentions to Vikki that he bumped into Reed. He says he is taking the kids for a while to give Victoria some time for herself, but she needs to tell them about her breakup with JT first. Victoria cries and Billy gives her a comforting hug.

#YR day-ahead recap: Victoria admits JT abused her, as freminies come together to reveal their secrets as well! https://t.co/tnsPRB3JOb? pic.twitter.com/v0tgDcF6bj — SheKnows' Soaps (@soapoperafan) April 11, 2018

Sharon arranges an all-girls party for Victoria

When Sharon (Sharon Case) finds out from Reed that Victoria and JT called it quits and she cut their family trip short, she plans for a girls’ night. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) arrives at home and finds her mom preparing the ingredients for margaritas. Sharon explains that Victoria needs some friends, but they realize she does not have many, according to The Young and the Restless spoilers.

Sharon calls Abby (Melissa Ordway), but she hangs up on her. She updates Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) about what happened and invites her to girls’ night. Then Sharon calls Billy and asks him to convince Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) to attend the party. Billy is able to do so when he explained that Vikki is having a rough time.

The Young and the Restless spoilers via Soap Hub said Victoria announces her breakup with JT but tries to keep the details. JT later comes outside, asking for forgiveness, but Vikki tells him she should have ended their relationship the moment he grabbed her throat.

Victoria lies to the girls that it was Abby on the door, and they continue with the party. However, Victoria ends up confessing the truth about her relationship with JT. She reveals that JT abused her.

The Young and the Restless airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.