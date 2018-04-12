Brooke Burke Stuns In Yellow Bikini After Split From Husband David Charvet

Brooke Burke, 46, poses in yellow bikini after split from husband Dave Charvet. She says she's 'stepping out of her comfort zone.'

Brooke Burke stunned in a bikini pic she shared with fans on Tuesday. The 46-year-old donned a yellow two-piece bikini as she posed on a boat with her arms up in the air and broad smile on her face. She’s celebrating a fresh start in her life. It was announced last week that she’s divorcing David Charvet after seven years of marriage.

The Daily Mail reports that Brooke Burke shared the bikini pic to her Instagram account on Tuesday morning. The TV host and fitness enthusiast wrote that she’s “stepping out of my comfort zone, and jumping in” as part of her caption.

According to E! News, Brooke and David started dating in 2006 and got married in St. Bart’s in August 2011.

Burke wrote a profound post about her divorce on Modern Mom blog. The Dancing with the Stars Season 7 winner and former co-host shared that she and David tried keeping their separation private for a long time to avoid the impact it would have on their children. Despite the sadness of her divorce, Brooke expressed that it’s a positive change.

The star continued in her post that the family is still “full of love,” but are “simply redefining” their dynamics.

Brooke wrote that nothing scandalous or dramatic caused her divorce from David Charvet. While she didn’t elaborate on why divorce was the answer, she imparted that she and Charvet are “finding new ways” to remain a loving family.

Brooke shares two children with David — son Shaya, 10, and daughter Heaven, 11. She also has two daughters, Neriah and Sierra, from her previous marriage with Garth Fisher.

Brooke Burke filed for divorce last week, citing irreconcilable differences. She wants to share joint physical and legal custody of their children.

The mother of four shares a lot of photos of herself working out or wearing a bikini to her Instagram account. She has her own fitness app called Brooke Burke Body that helps people get into her kind of shape. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Burke’s fitness programs are different from others due to the “shorter, yet highly-efficient, targeted fitness routines that yield incredible results.”

Burke stays in bikini-ready shape with her series of exercises that consist of a total-body workout that uses various muscles to produce a “deep sweat.” There’s enough variety to keep the workout “interesting.”

Brooke Burke’s family history involves a struggle with weight management, obesity, and addiction. Her bikini body doesn’t come without some dedication to a healthy diet and she gives some tips on that in her app.