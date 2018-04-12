Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Sexy Maid Outfit In Instagram Photo Shared By Her Son Damian

Elizabeth Hurley's son shared a photo of his mom showing skin on the set of 'The Royals.'

Elizabeth Hurley’s 16-year-old son recently treated his Instagram followers to a photo of his 52-year-old mom dressed up in a sexy maid costume. Damian Hurley appeared in the image with his mother, and they were joined by legendary soap star Joan Collins.

On Wednesday, young thespian Damian Hurley took to Instagram to share a photo that was taken on the set of The Royals, the E! TV series starring his famous mother. In the snapshot, Damian is sitting between Elizabeth Hurley and Joan Collins on a light blue chaise longue. A bed covered with silk sheets is visible in the background.

Joan Collins looks regal in a sparkly light gold gown and a red sash adorned with two large tassels. Her accessories include a pair of white silk gloves and a lot of bling. The Dynasty star is clearly in character as Alexandra, the Grand Duchess of Oxford. Collins plays the mother of Elizabeth Hurley’s Queen Helena on The Royals.

Hurley is also likely in character as the fictional Dowager Queen, but her outfit certainly isn’t queenly. She’s wearing what appears to be a naughty maid outfit that consists of fishnet thigh-high stockings and a strapless little black dress that shows off a lot of leg. The dress has white lace accents around the low-cut neckline and the bottom of the skirt. Hurley has her hair in pigtails tied with white ribbons.

“The Unholy Trinity,” Damian captioned the photo.

Damian Hurley occasionally makes cameos on The Royals as the obnoxious Prince Hansel von Liechtenstein. He’s too dressed down to be in character in the photo above with his T-shirt and distressed jeans, but Showbiz Junkies reports that he is going to make an appearance on the show’s April 15 episode. Prince Hansel will be in attendance at Queen Helena’s birthday party, along with Joan Collins’ Grand Duchess.

During a recent interview with HELLO! Magazine, Elizabeth Hurley praised Joan Collins for being “in magnificent form” on the show. She also teased that Queen Helena “goes a bit off the rails,” which may explain her sexy attire in the photo above.

This isn’t the first time Damian Hurley shared a photo of his mother wearing a revealing dress. Last week, he took to Instagram to post a picture of the outfit that Elizabeth wore to his 16th birthday party. As you can see, it featured a plunging neckline that went even lower than the one on her maid outfit.

You can watch Elizabeth and Damian Hurley on The Royals Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on E!