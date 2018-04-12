Tristan Thompson Cheating Videos: Girl Says She Didn’t Know Khloe Kardashian Was Pregnant, TMZ Reports

But the tabloid claims that the videos were recorded over a week after news broke that Khloe was expecting

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s cheating scandal has rocked the Internet. Thompson was allegedly unfaithful with multiple women even though Khloe was carrying his baby. TMZ recently released videos that were recorded in October at a hookah which reportedly show Tristan kissing and behaving very flirty with two women who are not Khloe Kardashian. Now, one of the women in the video is saying that she did not know that Khloe was pregnant when the video was recorded.

According to TMZ, friends close to the woman, who’s known only by the name Marie, claim that she was led to believe that his relationship with Kardashian was “casual,” at the time when they hung out at the hookah lounge. She later found out that he and Khloe had been together for about a year and ended their “fling,” the friends say. Another one of TMZ’s sources said that Marie is a mother as well and had no desire to be the “homewrecker” in Khloe and Tristan’s relationship. But, TMZ reports that the videos were recorded almost two weeks after they broke the story that Tristan and Khloe were expecting.

Interestingly enough, Marie was at the party where Chis Brown was photographed “playfully” choking another girl.

But as we mentioned earlier, this isn’t the only incidence of Tristan’s alleged cheating. The Daily Mail reports that over the weekend Tristan was spotted partying at a couple of NYC nightspots and was seen kissing and taking a “strip club worker” named Lani Blair back to his hotel.

Lani Blair has a little bit more social media fame behind her name that the girls from the surveillance videos. She has over 300,000 followers on Instagram. According to Hollywood Life, she made her Instagram account private after the news about her and Tristan broke.

Apparently the Kardashian family had several concerns when Khloé first started dating Tristan: https://t.co/v1GW5vdK0i ???? pic.twitter.com/wNaVukdYtH — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) April 11, 2018

Khloe, who is pregnant with the couple’s first and Tristan’s second child (that the public knows of) is expected to give birth soon. There were reports from TMZ that she started experiencing contractions today and that some of the Kardashian family members had flown to Cleaveland to support her.

As The Daily Beast reports, this Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson cheating drama seems like history repeating itself. Tristan broke up with his then-girlfriend who was pregnant to be with the reality TV star.