Leyna Bloom Pictures: Model Leads Campaign To Become First Trans Woman Of Color To Be Victoria’s Secret Model

Bloom has attracted widespread support in her groundbreaking goal.

Leyna Bloom wants to become the first trans woman of color to be a Victoria’s Secret model — and she has thousands of fans on the internet behind her.

Bloom, who has already been making waves in the modeling world, announced on Twitter her intention to walk in a Victoria’s Secret fashion show. Her tweet quickly went viral, garnering tens of thousands of likes and shares from supportive fans who want to see her live out her dream.

Bloom is now getting attention from mainstream media as well, with articles in outlets like Teen Vogue featuring her ambition to become a Victoria’s Secret model. She also spoke to Yahoo Lifestyle about how she hopes her dream can empower other young girls like her.

“It’s always been a dream for me, like so many others, not just trans — POC, all women, and some men even,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle. “This is a platform that glorifies femininity. I always felt in my most natural state I am heavenly. For my trans sisters, regardless of color, this will be a moment for us all.”

The dream might not be that far off. There has been a major push for Victoria’s Secret to bring in more transgender models, including a petition in 2013 for Carmen Carrera to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Although Carrera ultimately wasn’t included in the show, there is growing momentum among fans of the show to see a transgender model represented and an increasing number of transgender women throughout the modeling world.

Trying to be the 1st Trans model of color walk a #VictoriaSecret Fashion show. #transisbeautiful #LeynaBloom ???? pic.twitter.com/xkLW5W9YqO — Leyna Bloom (@leynabloom) April 9, 2018

There is now a similar momentum growing around Leyna Bloom. The 27-year-old has shared some of her modeling pictures and videos on Twitter and has also opened up to fans about her history and unique perspective on the modeling world.

Bloom is also open with her fans about her own life story and history. In response to fans asking for “before” pictures of Leyna before she started living as a woman, Leyna noted that she has been living this way for as long as she could remember and there was “no before.”

People Asking for before pictures lol I got one this is me a Freshman in HS there was no before. I’ve always been the baddest and smartest in the group. #TransIsBeautiful #LeynaBloom ???? pic.twitter.com/ucdu8U9kEa — Leyna Bloom (@leynabloom) April 9, 2018

It is not clear if Victoria’s Secret is receptive to Leyna Bloom’s campaign, but fan pressure appears to be building. Bloom’s name has shown up in trending searches across social media, and many of her fans are appealing directly to Victoria’s Secret to have her included.