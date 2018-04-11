Kylie Jenner Shares Two Photos Of Her Butt And Promotes Her Makeup Line Amidst Khloe Kardashian Cheating Drama

Kylie Jenner ignores her sister's relationship drama and shows off her post-pregnancy body.

Kylie Jenner is back to flaunting her curves on Instagram. Some members of the Kardashian family are currently in crisis mode, thanks to allegations that NBA star Tristan Thompson cheated on pregnant Khloe Kardashian with multiple women. However, Kylie isn’t spending all her free time comforting her sister. Instead, she’s showing off her post-pregnancy body and trying to milk some more money out of her makeup empire.

On Wednesday, Kylie Jenner celebrated “Hump Day” by sharing a close-up photo of her butt. In the image, she’s wearing a fitted suede jumpsuit and posing in front of her Mercedes G-wagon. She posted the photo just hours after Entertainment Tonight reported that members of the Kardashian family are rallying around Khloe Kardashian as the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal continues to dominate the headlines.

The family is reportedly doing everything they can to support Khloe Kardashian as she prepares to give birth, but Kylie Jenner didn’t let a baby on the way or a family crisis prevent her from plugging Kylie Cosmetics on Instagram. In a second Instagram photo, she gave fans a frontal view of her outfit and her beige nude lipstick.

“Wearing DOLCE matte lip today just in case you were wondering @kyliecosmetics,” she captioned the image.

hump day A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 11, 2018 at 12:09pm PDT

Kylie Jenner thought that her butt looked so nice that she photographed it twice. She has her eyes open in the second snapshot that she shared with her Instagram followers, and she’s looking at the camera.

“Big body benz, please don’t crashhh,” she captioned the image.

According to the Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner is the only member of her family who has not been avoiding social media lately. Her older sisters Kim and Kourtney stopped their steady stream of bikini photos as reports about Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian began flooding the internet, and they’re now getting prepared to fly to Cleveland to be by Khloe’s side when she goes into labor. According to TMZ, Kris Jenner is already there, and Kim and Kourtney are expected to fly out tomorrow and Friday.

big body benz, please don’t crashhh A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 11, 2018 at 1:46pm PDT

There’s no word on whether Kylie Jenner will be a member of the group of Khloe’s friends and family members that will be present for her baby’s arrival. The 20-year-old queen of the cosmetics scene gave birth to her first child in February. Now that it’s two months later, it looks like she’s already lost most of her baby weight, and she obviously couldn’t wait to show off her post-pregnancy body.