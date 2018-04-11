‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ava Blackmails Peter Over Henrik Secret — Stunned Griffin Explodes

Upcoming 'GH' plot twist has Ava using DNA test to leverage sole custody of Avery and take down Sonny once and for all.

General Hospital spoilers from this week’s soap magazines reveal that Ava Jerome (Maura West) will soon use the DNA test she peeked at to make a major change in her life. Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) trusted Ava when he left the results of Peter August’s (Wes Ramsey) genetic results lying around. Now that Ava knows Peter is Henrik Faison, she will try and use it to her advantage. There’s only one thing that Ava wants, custody of her daughter Avery, and Peter’s secret might be the key.

Peter’s Time Is Running Out

Soap Hub spoilers indicate that Peter has many irons in the fire. Henrik wants to find his mother, and he’s got no idea that she’s looking for him. Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) is closing in on Peter, and if he keeps flashing that lighter around, he’s going to get caught. But the bigger problem is Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) who might shoot him on sight. So when Ava approaches Peter and tells him she knows he’s Henrik, he’ll be rightly worried that she could blow up his life.

Ava hoped that her employee’s scheme would help her out, but it won’t work out. General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central say that Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) manipulates Ava and it also seems that Nelle’s gaslighting scheme isn’t going to help Ava get back her daughter. That means Ava needs to take matters into her own hands. Ava will soon figure out how she can leverage Peter and his media connections to get what she wants. Ava and Peter are both playing a dangerous game.

Ava Wants Peter To Blast Sonny

General Hospital spoilers promise there are a couple of different ways that Ava could use Peter to take down Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and get custody of Avery. The first is that she could ask him to kill Sonny because she may assume Peter is as lethal as Henrik. But Peter won’t murder someone for her. The other option is that Ava can get Peter to use Aurora Media to discredit Sonny and make him look like a terrible father so the court will strip him of custody for good.

Spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise that Sonny is worried his past will come back to haunt him. On Thursday, April 12, Sonny tells Jason that Mike Corbin (Max Gail) knows where one of the skeletons of his past is buried. Considering that Mike keeps talking to total strangers about all sorts of things, Mike could spill the beans on the dead body to Ava who can have Peter blow up the story in the news media. That could not only send Sonny to prison but also cost him custody.

Ava May Win Avery, But She’ll Lose Griffin!

GH spoilers from this week’s Soap Opera Digest promise that on April 23 “Ava is her own worst enemy.” This is when she acts on her plan to leverage the DNA proof of Peter’s tie to Faison. On this week’s General Hospital, Griffin tells Ava he decides to destroy the test paper. He doesn’t share what he found, only that he now believes that there’s nothing to worry about so he’ll put it out of his mind. But Ava won’t. She will do what she always does and go looking for trouble that could ruin her life.

Complicated doesn't begin to describe the state of Griffin and Ava's relationship. Tune into an emotional, all-new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/eqxiRrcjGw — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 21, 2018

Viewers of the ABC soap know that Griffin is the best thing to happen to Ava but she always finds a way to self-destruct, and that means the “Grava” romance might be headed for the scrap heap. Once Griffin finds out that Ava not only looked at the DNA test but used it to screw Sonny over, he’ll be furious with her. GH rumors have hinted for a while now that Griffin would wind up paired with Ava’s daughter Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) and help her fight off pervy Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva).

Ava blackmailing Peter could be what triggers her split with the former priest and pushes him into her daughter’s arms. But will Ava get what she wants from Peter first? Will Sonny finally be forced to share custody of Avery? Catch up on the latest GH scoop on Jason and Sam’s anger over Drew and Franco’s friendship, plus the stunning reveal of which guy Sam chooses when she returns. Watch ABC weekdays for new episodes and check back here often for the latest General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.