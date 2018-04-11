TLC Shares Photos Of Jinger Duggar Vuolo And Jeremy Vuolo’s Baby Shower

The pair had a lovely day surrounded by friends and family.

Counting On stars Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo shared on Monday that they are expecting a baby girl. The pair participated in a gender reveal party and baby shower, where most of Jinger’s extended family attended. The mega-clan traveled from their Arkansas home to Laredo, Texas, where they participated in gender-reveal activities and then a baby shower.

Jinger and Jeremy shared their news on their website, and today they shared photos of their special day for their fans, family, and friends to view. The blog post included a TLC webisode with photos of Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her large family as they attended the party. Fans can see the photos and TLC video by clicking here.

The pair is expecting their little one in July, but they have not stated what they are thinking of naming their child. She will be the third Duggar grandchild born in 2018. Jinger’s brother Joe and his wife, Kendra, will be expecting a baby boy in June. Jinger’s sister Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin, welcomed baby Gideon Martyn at the end of February. They did not appear to attend Jinger’s baby shower, likely due to the fact that they were getting ready for Austin’s family’s marriage retreat at Fort Rock Family Camp.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo stated in the TLC video that she felt “funny” being the guest of honor, as she has helped welcome so many little ones in the past, both her siblings and nephews and nieces. Jinger and Jeremy’s child will be the 11th Duggar grandchild. Jinger’s father, Jim Bob, has jokingly stated that he wanted over 100 grandchildren, but this is a feat that can be easily achieved if his 19 children average five children themselves.

The reality star also told fans that her morning sickness had abated in recent weeks, and at 25 weeks along, she has been feeling pretty good. She and Jeremy have been sharing Instagram updates of her baby bump progress since announcing she was carrying a little one.

In the TLC video, Jinger also stated that she wanted to take a birthing class so that Jeremy could help out a little bit better as she gives birth.