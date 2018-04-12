Man Rapes Six-Year-Old Girl, Claims She Instigated It, Gets 20 Years

A man admitted to raping a 6-year-old girl, but blames her for initiating it.

The New York Post is reporting that Carl Rogers, 67, pleaded guilty on Monday to the forcible rape of a six-year-old girl, but claimed that she wanted to have sex with him.

The Louisiana man was handed a 20-year prison sentence by District Judge Alan Zaunbrecher. Rogers is expected to complete his two-decade-long prison term without probation, suspension of his sentence, or the possibility of parole.

The 67-year-old will also be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life.

The victim who is now 11-years-old revealed the harrowing details of the rape during a counseling session at a mental health clinic in 2014.

The girl reportedly told counselors that Rogers kissed her, touched her body inappropriately, and performed oral sex on her.

In the statement that Carl Rogers made to investigators, he admitted to having sexual relations with the little girl but claimed that she was the aggressor.

The girl’s mother was notified before Rogers’ guilty plea was accepted, the Daily Mail is reporting.

Carl Rogers is not the first man to rape a child and blame her for it.

Clifford Taylor, a 51-year-old man, bagged a 22-year sentence after he raped a five-year-old girl and claimed it was her fault.

According to the Huffington Post, the former research scientist had been babysitting his girlfriend’s daughter when he purportedly bribed her with Pudding Pops to perform oral sex on him.

Taylor told the court that he was drunk and claimed that the five-year-old grabbed his male member and put it in her mouth because she was curious.

“I didn’t put it in there. She put it in there. She grabbed me. She was experimenting. I was drunk and realized it too late.”

The shocked judge added two years to Taylor’s initial sentence after he suggested that the victim took his member in her mouth as a form of experimentation.

AlexStar / Thinkstock

Sydney Allan Markland was accused of raping an eight-year-old girl. The 68-year-old man had asked the young girl to help him carry something inside his house.

Once inside, the central Florida man raped the child and later told investigators that the young girl’s provocative clothing and flirting suggested that she wanted to sleep with him.

WSVN is also reporting that Sydney Allan Markland told detectives that his cultural orientation allowed him to have sex with a child.

Dave Saffeels, 57, raped an 11-year-old girl twice at a hospital. The convicted sex offender had just spent eight years in prison for sexually abusing a six-year-old, per a report from Kansas City.

The 57-year-old was allegedly in the hospital to visit a patient that had given birth to twins. The little girl was also there to visit the same woman.

Saffeels, who was also accused of abusing a two-year-old child upon his release from prison, raped the 11-year-old girl a third time at an acquaintance’s house.

When police arrested Saffeels, he told officers that the 11-year-old was sexually provocative and frequently wore short shorts and sat with her legs spread open.

According to court documents, he also said the young girl once suggestively ate a popsicle in front of him.