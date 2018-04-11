‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Comments On Khloe Kardashian’s Cheating Scandal, Reports ‘In Touch’

The reality star says she has been through a similar situation.

Khloe Kardashian and Kailyn Lowry have one thing in common: they’ve both been pregnant while appearing on very famous and long-running reality TV shows. Kailyn Lowry, who features on Teen Mom 2, recently told In Touch Weekly that she thinks Khloe Kardashian’s cheating situation with her boyfriend is “a shame.” News broke earlier today that Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, and the father of her baby, Tristan Thompson, was caught cheating with two women on camera as she nears her due date with their first child together.

Kailyn Lowry spoke to the magazine, saying that pregnancy is such a special and tender time in your life, and that it is a shame that Tristan would cheat on her during this time in their life. She also stated that you are pregnant with each child only one time in your life, and that a partner cheating can ruin that time. She also stated that pregnancy can be an emotional roller coaster, so things are heightened even more due to all of the raging hormones.

The Teen Mom 2 star has been open about her relationship with ex Chris Lopez, who fathered her third child, Lux, after she divorced her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. During the time she was pregnant with Lux, Chris, who refused to film on Teen Mom 2, was cheating on Kail as well, meaning she can unfortunately relate to Khloe Kardashian’s situation.

Sadly for Khloe Kardashian, reports about her boyfriend’s serial cheating weren’t released until just a few days before her due date. The soon-to-be mother of a baby girl recently posted on her Instagram that she was ready when her baby was for her to be delivered. She will be giving birth in Cleveland, near where Tristan lives. It has been reported that her sisters and mother have already flown out to be with her as she begins early contractions.

Mommy and Daddy ???? @sashasamsonova A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 26, 2018 at 6:50am PDT

Previously, Khloe Kardashian stated that having a baby with Tristan was her “greatest dream realized,” as she revealed that she had “fake tried” to get pregnant with husband, Lamar Odom. She later stated that she had pretended she was trying to get pregnant, but was still preventing a pregnancy without his knowledge due to his drug use.