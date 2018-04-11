Jessa Duggar Seewald’s Husband, Ben Seewald, Admits He Watched Jessa On TV, Reports ‘In Touch’

Ben Seewald was first taken with Jessa while watching her on '19 Kids and Counting.'

Jessa Duggar Seewald has been married to her husband, Ben Seewald, for four and a half years, and Ben recently admitted that he first started to admire his wife while watching her on 19 Kids and Counting, reports In Touch Weekly from a recently obtained excerpt of the book Growing Up Duggar.

The fifth Duggar sibling was the third child in the family to marry, right after her sister, Jill Duggar Dillard. Her courtship with Ben Seewald was heavily featured on the series 19 Kids and Counting, and then their married life on the spin-off Counting On. Jessa and her sister, Jill, the only other married Duggar sister at the time, received the spin-off after news broke that their eldest brother, Josh, had molested five young women, four of them being his own sisters.

The Duggar beauty has been featured on her family’s television show since she was just 10-years-old and the family was featured on a TLC special 14 Kids and Pregnant Again! They got their own television show after the 17th child was born, and the show was aptly named 17 Kids and Counting.

Ben Seewald recently wrote in an addendum to the book Jessa wrote with three of her sisters that he had always admired Jessa from the television show, but he really felt like they connected after they met in person. He felt she was a motivated individual who was “hungry to learn.” He also stated that she was very knowledgeable about some things that interested him, such as theology, family, church education, and Bible study. He also stated that he found that she wasn’t putting on an act for the cameras and was actually an intelligent and motivated person behind the scenes.

He also stated that her love for her family made her seem incredibly special to him, and she appeared to be especially caring toward her parents.

Jessa Duggar Seewald and Ben Seewald courted for a long time in relation to many of her siblings, her brother Josiah’s courtship of six weeks before engagement being the shortest thus far. However, Jessa and Ben dated one another for a full year before he popped the question. In true Duggar tradition, however, Jessa Duggar Seewald announced a pregnancy three months after her honeymoon.