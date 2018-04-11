Watch Nuggets Vs. Timberwolves 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Odds

Two teams hungry for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference will battle in Minnesota.

As the 2018 NBA season draws to a close, fans will watch the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves live streaming online and televised game Wednesday night. This game features huge playoff implications as the teams are tied with identical records at the No. 8 and No. 9 spots in the Western Conference. That means the winning squad will end up heading to the postseason. Here’s the latest NBA game preview with start time, television channels, odds, and how to watch the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves live streaming online.

With tonight’s game impacting the NBA Playoff picture, it will bring another challenging season to a close for teams in the Western Conference. On the last day of the season, the No. 3 through No. 8 seeds will all be decided, with one of these two teams ending up on the sidelines for the playoffs. Both teams hold 46-35 records, so it all comes to this one final matchup to determine an NBA playoff contender.

As of right now, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be the home favorites by four points, with the over/under at 215.5 points for the complete game. On the moneyline, the visiting Nuggets are +145 or higher at various sportsbooks, while Minnesota is a -165 favorite, per Odds Shark. Heading into the matchup, Denver holds a 6-4 straight up and against the spread record against the Timberwolves, as well as a five-game winning streak on the line.

Tonight’s Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Live televised game coverage will be made available to fans on different channels or networks. In the Denver regions, the game will be televised on the Altitude Network. In the Minnesota viewing regions, it will be shown via Fox Sports North (FSNTH+). For all other fans, this game is available on NBA TV via cable or satellite.

To watch the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves live streaming online, fans with Fox Sports can use the Fox Sports Go website or apps. There are no official live streaming website or apps for the Altitude Sports network, but fans with select cable and satellite services may be able to use features through their companies to see a channel feed.

For all other fans without access to cable or satellite TV but have a high-speed internet connection, the best option is a channel streaming service. Fans can sign up for special trial offers of services such as Fubo TV or Sling TV to watch tonight’s game live streaming online via NBA TV. Both networks include this channel but on different packages or price points. See more details via the Fubo.tv and Sling.com websites.