Kendra Wilkinson Enjoys A Night Out With Friends Amid Split From Hank Baskett

Last week, Kendra Wilkinson shared some emotional posts to her social media, in which she talked about the end of her marriage to Hank Baskett, who she has been married to for the last eight years. However, while the reality star might be dealing with a major life change right now, that does not mean she is not trying to get back to a new normal for her. In fact, in an effort to get her life back on track and move on from her breakup, Wilkinson apparently had a night out with a number of her friends, including some famous faces, such as Tori Spelling and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of the Jersey Shore.

As the Daily Mail reported, it seems that Kendra Wilkinson was in relatively good spirits on Tuesday evening when she went out with some of her friends for dinner and drinks. Wilkinson’s night out was part of the Millennial Mamas’ Mom’s Night Out, where she met up with not only Spelling and Snooki but also people like Jessica Hall and Beverly Mitchell. The reality star looked both casual, in her ripped jeans, green tank, and sunglasses, as well as happy. In the pictures and videos from the night out, Kendra Wilkinson could be seen smiling with some of her friends and sharing drinks with Snooki and Deena Nicole Cortese.

On her Instagram account, Wilkinson shared some of the pictures from the evening and a boomerang video, while also reflecting on her time spent with her friends. The caption to her post said that she is “[s]o thankful for friends right now,” and according to the reality star, “laughter is the best medicine and yesterday [I] overdosed. Lol. Getting back to being Kdub again n feels good.”

One of the pictures was a selfie of Kendra Wilkinson with fellow Playboy alum Jessica Hall, who was wearing a long pink dress and looked happy to see the reality star. The two hugged, took pictures together, and then joined the other guests of Mom’s Night Out, such as Tori Spelling, who joined the two Playboy alums for more pictures and videos.

Whether it was on Kendra Wilkinson’s Instagram or some of the social media accounts of the other ladies who were there, pictures and videos from the night out showed everyone having fun and interacting with each other. Although she may be going through a divorce, that does not mean the reality star can’t have a good time, and clearly, her Tuesday evening was filled with friends, smiles, and of course, a few drinks.