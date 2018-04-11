‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Compares Engagement To Joe Jonas With Her Acting Career

Sophie Turner recently compared her engagement to her acting career, and one of them didn't measure up.

Sophie Turner recently opened up about her engagement to Joe Jonas, though her insights aren’t quite what fans were expecting. As the Game of Thrones actress shares her feelings about marriage, it serves as a reminder that she’s nothing like the Sansa Stark character she plays on the hit HBO series.

Sophie Turner Says Her Engagement to Joe Jonas is Not an Achievement

In an interview with Marie Claire, Ms. Turner opened up about her thoughts on marriage and how it compares to her career. The Game of Thrones actress disagreed with the “misconception” that marriage is a great milestone in one’s life and suggested that there are other things more worthwhile.

“But I’ve always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life,” explained Sophie.

It’s not that she isn’t excited about her engagement. It’s just that Sophie has a different perspective on the place marriage holds in her life. She added that she doesn’t feel as though finding someone to marry, Joe Jonas in her case, is an accomplishment in the way that working at a successful career is an accomplishment. To the Game of Thrones star, marriage shouldn’t be viewed as the attainment of a goal, but as a natural step in the human experience.

Sophie’s words on marriage certainly set her apart from the character she plays on HBO’s adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s books. On Game of Thrones, Turner plays Sansa Stark, a young woman who is victimized by nearly every man in her life, with the notable exceptions of her father, Ned Stark (Sean Bean), and her brother-in-law Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage). Over time, she comes of age and learns to stand up for herself.

This is a far cry from Sophie, who likes to keep her relationship and her career on different levels in her life. While Sansa had to learn strength through several seasons of torment, Turner exhibits a strength of her own that sets her apart from many.

Sophie Turner Really is Excited About Her Engagement to Joe Jonas

While Sophie Turner has a different view on marriage, People reports that she is nonetheless very excited about her impending nuptials. In fact, she remarked that she still has a hard time believing she is engaged, as though she expects to wake from a dream at any moment.

“It’s lovely to be engaged,” added the Game of Thrones actress.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been dating for more than a year. Jonas proposed to the actress this past October. Joe’s father, Kevin Jonas Jr., says Turner is a welcome addition to the family, and as far as he’s concerned, she’s already his daughter-in-law.

Previously, Sophie admitted plans for the wedding are on hold. The actress may not care for the current trends in wedding fashion, because she commented she’d like to wait a year to see what comes into style. While Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas may be engaged, it seems those wedding bells are still far off.