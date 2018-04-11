Kardashians Allegedly Want To Believe Tristan Thompson Cheating Video Is A ‘Set Up,’ Reports ‘ET Online’

Khloe Kardashian's family isn't begging her to kick Tristan Thompson to the curb just yet, according to a source close to the Kardashians.

For the time being, Khloe Kardashian’s family members are giving Tristan Thompson the benefit of the doubt. A source recently revealed that the Kardashians are questioning the allegations that he cheated on Khloe multiple times as a fact, even though photos and videos purportedly show him getting intimate with women who are not the mother of his child.

On Wednesday, ET Online reported that Khloe Kardashian’s friends and family members are “shocked” by the claims that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe, who is currently preparing for the arrival of their baby. However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and members of her inner circle haven’t turned on Tristan yet. Right now, their No. 1 priority is making sure that Khloe’s baby arrives safely. Everyone wants her to feel comfortable and loved while she’s in labor, and they’re doing everything they can to make sure the birth is a “beautiful” experience for the first-time mom.

One way Khloe Kardashian’s friends and family members are reportedly helping her out is by trying to keep her from seeing any of the news stories about Tristan Thompson’s alleged encounters with other women. Her loved ones are having a hard time believing that the Cleveland Cavaliers center was unfaithful to Khloe.

“They really like Tristan and have welcomed him into their family,” the family insider said.

“At this point Khloe’s family wants nothing more than to believe that he is a stand up guy and that this was a set up. But only time will tell.”

The insider didn’t elaborate on how a video of Tristan Thompson getting cozy with another woman might be a set up. On Tuesday, the Daily Mail shared the footage in question, which has infuriated Khloe Kardashian fans. It shows Thompson speaking to an unidentified woman at PH-D Lounge in New York last weekend. He leans in really close to her in the blurry video, and it’s being alleged that the two shared a kiss.

Metro backed the Kardashian family’s belief that the kiss was a setup by suggesting that Thompson fell victim to a “honey trap.” In other words, the woman went out of her way to make it look like there was something going on between her and the NBA star, even if they were just talking before she seemingly went in for a kiss.

“He should know better than to behave in the public eye like this, even without the alleged cheating. And the sports star can’t plead ignorance – having been famous for many years himself he knows what a honey trap is, he knows he could be set up in scenarios that could ruin his reputation, so it’s part of his remit to make sure that that never happens.”

Unfortunately for Tristan Thompson, the video isn’t the only evidence of his alleged infidelity. TMZ recently shared a photo of Thompson and a brunette woman in front of the Four Seasons hotel in NYC. It was taken the same night as the kissing video. The outlet also obtained surveillance footage from last October that shows the NBA star making out with another woman and letting her friend grope him.

As of right now, Khloe Kardashian reportedly still plans on giving birth in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson present.