Khloe Kardashian Plans To Dump Tristan Thompson & Move In With Kris Jenner, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Khloe is allegedly making plans for live without Tristan.

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly figuring out what she wants to do in the wake of the her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s reported cheating scandal. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star now has some big decisions to make as she prepares to give birth to her daughter.

According to an April 11 report by Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian is planning to leave Cleveland as soon as she can and return home to L.A. to be with he family. Kardashian is said to be planning to move in with her mother, Kris Jenner, for a short time after giving birth to her baby girl.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is currently stuck in Cleveland, Ohio, where Tristan Thompson lives and plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kardashian is said to be too pregnant to fly back to L.A., even if she had her personal doctor on board a private jet. That means Khloe will still give birth in Cleveland as she planned to do before Tristan Thompson’s shocking cheating scandal.

On Tuesday, videos and photos of Tristan Thompson kissing multiple women surfaced online. There were also photos of Tristan accompanying one of the women back to his hotel room while he was in New York earlier this week. Sources reveal that Khloe Kardashian doesn’t want Tristan anywhere around her while she is giving birth to their daughter, and after she moves back to L.A., she reportedly never wants to see Tristan again.

???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 11, 2018 at 6:49pm PDT

As many fans know, Tristan Thompson has a bit of a track record when it comes to how he treats his pregnant girlfriends. In 2016, while Thompson’s ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig was pregnant with his son, Prince, he dumped her and began dating Khloe Kardashian. Meanwhile, the Kardashian family is reportedly “livid” about how Tristan treated Khloe, especially since she is pregnant with his child and could go into labor at any moment.

Sadly, Khloe Kardashian is no stranger to heartbreak. Before she met Tristan Thompson, she was married to Lamar Odom, who allegedly cheated on her and also suffered from substance abuse issues. Khloe has yet to comment on the cheating allegations.