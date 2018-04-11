Kym Johnson Talks Pregnancy Weight Gain As She Reveals Huge Twins Baby Bump

Kym says she's "so excited" to see husband Robert Herjavec with their twins.

Former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Kym Johnson is speaking out about her weight gain during pregnancy while revealing her growing baby bump to the world just days before giving birth to her and husband Robert Herjavec’s twins. The star opened up to People about the weight she’s gained during her pregnancy and revealed that her twins are now fighting for space as her due date looms.

Kym told the site in a new interview that most of her weight gain has been around her belly and added that she won’t be in too much of a rush to get back to her prepregnancy weight once she and Robert welcome their twins into the world in what’s thought to be just a few days’ time.

“I haven’t gained too much weight on my arms or my legs. It does seem to be my belly,” Johnson explained. “After I have the babies, I’ll take my time getting back.”

The star – who married the Shark Tank businessman after they met and fell in love on Dancing with the Stars in 2015 – also admitted that she hasn’t been too worried about her weight while pregnant.

“My whole thought on this pregnancy is I’m letting my body do what it needs to do,” Kym, who announced earlier this year that she probably won’t be returning to DWTS as a dancer, said.

The star also proudly showed off her bump in a new photoshoot for the magazine.

Kym can be seen cradling her tummy in a sheer black dress and admitted that her unborn twins were now fighting for space inside her as her due date looms.

“They’re getting pretty big now I feel them moving around a lot,” Johnson said of her two babies, revealing to People that the twins – a boy and a girl – are “fighting for room!”

The 41-year-old star, who will be a mom for the first time when her and Robert’s twins are born, added that she’s now feeling pretty “excited” the closer she gets to the birth, particularly to see her husband with their newborns.

“I’m so excited to see Robert with the babies. He’s already talking to them and singing songs at night so I’m sure they’ll recognize his voice,” she sweetly revealed. “We can’t wait. It’s such an amazing blessing.”

Kym has been very open about her pregnancy since she and the Shark Tank star announced back in November that they would be becoming parents in 2018. Though the twins mark the dancer’s first children, Robert already has three children from a previous relationship.

Johnson has also been keeping fit and active over the past eight to nine months, sharing her progress with fans.

Per Us Weekly, the DWTS pro shared her pregnancy fitness tips with the world in January, where she confirmed that she’d been working out to stay in shape ahead of the birth. Kym also shared with the site at the time that she and her husband had been trying for a baby for around two years.

As Inquisitr previously reported this week, Kym Johnson was recently spotted out and about in a figure-hugging black ensemble on April 6 that revealed just how big her bump has gotten as she nears the end of her pregnancy journey.